The COVID-19 pandemic has given all of us an opportunity for a little extra contemplation and retrospection, and a couple of days ago I thought about one of the central figures in my life — former Western Kentucky basketball coach John Oldham.
Oldham, who starred at Hartford High School in Ohio County in the early 1940s, is still with us — now 96 and in an assisted living facility in Bowling Green.
Whenever I think of “Coach O” I can’t help but smile, primarily because every time I ran into him through the years he greeted me with that world-class smile of his own. It was genuine, too, and he was just about the nicest fellow you could ever hope to meet.
Oldham’s coaching career at Western is sometimes overshadowed by the man he replaced, Hall of Famer Ed Diddle, who retired in 1964 after 42 seasons on the Hill — having won more games (759) than any other collegiate coach at that time.
The record shows, however, that Oldham — who went 141-46 in seven highly-memorable seasons at the Hilltopper helm (1965-71) — has the best career winning percentage of any Western coach at .781.
Four of Oldham’s seven Hilltopper teams were ranked in the Top 25 at season’s end, and, of course, his last one in 1970-71 reached the NCAA Final Four — something no other Western team did before or has done since. His teams appeared in four NCAA Tournaments and one NIT.
Far beyond his on-court coaching, however, Oldham should be remembered for his boldness and courage. He was the first Western coach to feature African-American athletes on his roster (Clem Haskins, Dwight Smith and Jackie Butler, 1964-65), and his Final Four team featured five African-American starters.
He received threats of varying degrees through the years, but he never wavered in his convictions. He knew he was doing the right thing and at the end of the day that was all that mattered.
Others noted it, as well.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once wrote a piece in Sports Illustrated expressing his appreciation for the forward-thinking idelology Western accentuated in the mid-’60s, when the racial divide in America was acute. Jabbar had always remembered that, and his son, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Jr., became a Hilltopper in 1998.
Also sometimes overlooked is Oldham’s career as a player at Western, and elsewhere.
He was surely one of the state’s best high school players at Hartford under the tutelage
of highly-respected coach Charles Combs.
At Western, he played on a 1948 team that went 28-2 to lead the nation in winning percentage and finished third in the NIT. A year later, Oldham was a third team UPI All-American.
A 6-foot-3 guard, Oldham played two years in the NBA for the Fort Wayne Pistons, averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
He landed as head coach at Tennessee Tech in 1955 and stayed there nine seasons, going 118-83 (.587), and twice leading the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament (1958, 1963).
But his heart was at Western, and that’s where he returned after health issues forced Diddle to step down.
Following Oldham’s retirement as WKU coach, he became the school’s athletic director and was responsible for making the red towel — made famous by Diddle — the school’s official athletic logo in the early ‘70s, and it has become iconic in the years since. In 1980, he hired Haskins as the basketball program’s first African-American head coach.
A charter member of the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame, Oldham subsequently had his uniform number (42) retired to the rafters of E.A. Diddle Arena, and the venue’s court was named in his honor in 2012.
John Oldham was one of the best ever at WKU in ways that transcended sports, and I’m eternally grateful and blessed to know him as my friend.
