John Calipari said during Kentucky basketball’s media day early last week that the offense was way ahead of the defense.
It makes you wonder what practices have been like the last few days considering the shooting woes the Wildcats showed during their messy 56-38 win over Missouri Western State on Sunday at Rupp Arena.
“I misspoke,” Calipari said with a smile when that statement was brought up postgame. “Again, you have to reward great defensive play by scoring down at the other end. You have to reward great defensive play by rebounding and not giving up offensive rebounds, which we did. You can’t do that, you’re doing too much good stuff.”
Considering this was the first exhibition game of the season, not too much should be read into this, but you can definitely figure that Kentucky liked all the swatting that went on.
The Wildcats blocked 11 shots against a team that was NCAA Division II, but Missouri Western was a physical team and it didn’t quit playing or driving. Missouri Western made just 16-of-52 shots from the floor and 2-of-15 on 3-pointers.
“Coach Cal never gets the credit he deserves on the defensive end,” Missouri Western coach Will Martin said. “Ninety nine percent of it (not shooting well) was the defense from Kentucky.”
Martin was a manager for Calipari in 2012 when Kentucky won its last national championship. He marveled at the intensity level and focus UK had defensively, especially considering the level of teams UK usually faces. Getting dialed in defensively is one thing preparing for Gonzaga or Michigan State, but to be playing at a fever pitch in an exhibition game shows that defense is becoming part of UK’s psyche.
Ugonna Onyenso blocked five shots, pulled down three rebounds and scored four points in 15 minutes.
“I think they had four blocks in one possession, that defense was really tough,” said Will Eames, a 6-foot-7 senior with Missouri Western. “When (Oscar) Tshiebwe comes back they will be really tough to score on.”
Tshiebwe has been out of action after having a procedure done on his knee. Sahvir Wheeler needed help leaving the floor after a collision on a drive with 10 minutes to go left him being tended to for a couple of minutes while down.
Freshman Cason Wallace was at the point after Wheeler left the game and didn’t return. Wallace was also tough defensively himself, blocking two shots, getting two steals, scoring nine points and getting seven rebounds. Lance Ware also blocked two shots.
Wallace was impressed with Onyenso, who is 6-foot-11 and very athletic running the floor.
“Definitely, it’s just from playing hard,” Wallace said of the blocked shots by the team. “Ugonna he’s new out here, he’s young but he held his own out there. Him blocking shots was big for us.”
It seems like Onyseno has figured out in a pretty short time that making an impact on this team will mean he’s blocking shots.
“He’s a quick learner, that’s what we emphasized before the game was defense,” Wallace said.
Wallace has a better maturity and toughness level than a lot of freshmen.
“I think I picked up full court, I had the energy,” Wallace said. “I could’ve done things better, talking more.”
Calipari has said Wallace’s rebounding and energy will get him on the floor.
“Our leading rebounder was Cason Wallace,” Calipari said. “That’s why he’s going to play and play a lot. Even though he missed two lay-ups, deal with it. Missed some jumpers. Deal with it because of how he defends, what he does.”
Calipari has long loved teams that could block shots. Wallace did some of that along with being a hounding defender all over the floor. Onyenso had quite a debut in the shot blocking department for UK, and this could literally be just the beginning of all the swatting that he could do this season.
