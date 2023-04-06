A player that was expected to play a major part in Kentucky’s future will instead be continuing his college basketball career elsewhere.

UK freshman Ugonna Onyenso’s name was added to the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, less than three weeks after he confirmed his intention to return to the Wildcats for the 2023-24 season and on the heels of several public comments by Coach John Calipari proclaiming him to be a key part of the program’s immediate plans.

