A player that was expected to play a major part in Kentucky’s future will instead be continuing his college basketball career elsewhere.
UK freshman Ugonna Onyenso’s name was added to the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, less than three weeks after he confirmed his intention to return to the Wildcats for the 2023-24 season and on the heels of several public comments by Coach John Calipari proclaiming him to be a key part of the program’s immediate plans.
“At the end of the day, my guess is he’ll be — if not the best — one of the best big guys in the country next year,” Calipari said toward the end of this past season.
If the 6-foot-11 center from Nigeria lives up to those expectations, it’ll be to the benefit of another college team.
Onyenso was a late addition to Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class, reclassifying up a grade and committing to the Wildcats last summer and arriving on UK’s campus in late August, after the team returned home from a preseason exhibition trip to the Bahamas.
The late arrival wasn’t supposed to have much of an impact on Onyenso, who was still 17 years old when he enrolled at UK and went into his freshman year with little expectation of immediate playing time. Instead, the plan was for him to practice against Kentucky’s other frontcourt players — chiefly, returning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe — and learn the game in order to ma
ke more of an impact starting with the 2023-24 season. “I was interested to play for someone like Coach Calipari, because I knew it would help me in the long run,” Onyenso said before the season began, mentioning Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and DeMarcus Cousins as players he admired. “Those are players that people look up to, in the NBA. So coming here, that’s a big thing. I just want to be coached by the coach that coached those players. I want to be one of them.”
While Onyenso said he would like to play right away, he also understood the pecking order at Kentucky, starting with Tshiebwe and including other, more experienced post players.
When Tshiebwe was sidelined with a knee injury a few weeks before the start of the regular season, Onyenso received more opportunities on the court than originally expected. He played a total of 39 minutes — averaging 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots — in the Wildcats’ first two games while Tshiebwe remained out.
It was a sneak peek at what was supposed to be a bright Kentucky basketball future for Onyenso, who saw his playing time greatly decreased once Tshiebwe got back to full health but continued to express his contentedness at the way things were going during his freshman year. He averaged 2.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 6.9 minutes in 16 games for Kentucky. Onyenso appeared in just one game over the final eight weeks of the 2022-23 season — three minutes in UK’s 86-54 win over Auburn on Feb. 25 — but he continued to look toward the future.
On the day before Kentucky’s loss to Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament, the promising center spoke to the Herald-Leader and voiced his appreciation for what he’d been through during his freshman year. At that time, he left no doubt regarding his future plans. “I’ll be back here next season,” he said.
