Ugonna Onyenso has intrigued a lot of people who watch the University of Kentucky basketball program with what might be possible for the 6-foot-11, 225-pound inside player from Nigeria.
Onyenso was practice fodder as a freshman against Oscar Tshiebwe, and Lance Ware was likely tough for the freshman to deal with last season as well.
“It’s a lot different,” Onyenso said Thursday in Lexington. “Getting rebounds in practice, blocking shots. I feel like being the bigger guy especially in the paint. Playing against Oscar and Lance really helped me, being big and tough, especially getting rebounds. It’s really different without them in the paint. I feel like I’m the big guy in the paint.
“Yes, being here last year helped me a lot. I’m in the position to show the younger guys how it is here. How we do, what we do, how we change.”
Both of those players are gone from UK’s program, and now is a major chance for Onyenso to show who he is now as a basketball player, and who he might become as a promising shot blocker and rebounder.
Tshiebwe was the college basketball National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe the year before Onyenso arrived in Lexington. Tshiwbwe was still a rebounding machine his second season at UK, and Onyenso got some daily lessons in how to survive in the paint.
“With Oscar, I didn’t really feel it, this year I see that,” Onyenso said of being a player who could hold ground inside. “I couldn’t really push Oscar around because of how he is. “I see a lot has changed, I can see the difference. It teaches you how to be physical (going against Oscar). It also teaches you to play against someone as physical as him. He really helped me last year.”
Onyenso and Aduo Thiero are the two ‘veteran’ Wildcats within the system, along with Antonio Reeves, who is also returning for a second year as a graduate student.
Onyenso will be getting all the major minutes at the post in GLOBL JAM with 7-foot freshman Aaron Bradshaw out with a fractured foot. Onyenso feels like he got ready for the challenge last season.
“It’s about getting ready (to play more this year),” Onyenso said. “One way or the other, it’s our turn now, me and Adou. It’s about being ready, being prepared. When you get the minutes, what are you going to do with the minutes? That’s what it comes down to.”
Onyenso has done a lot of individual work with new UK assistant coach John Welch during practice sessions leading up to the trip to Toronto.
“Being physical, positioning, working on my offensive game,” Onyenso said. “He is teaching me how to be physical. He said I’ve got all the skills I need, it’s about when to use your body.”
There were some doubts that Onyenso would come back for a sophomore season. On April 5 he entered the transfer portal but pulled his name out seven days later.
“The group of guys coming in,” Onyenso said when asked what the biggest factor of his decision to return.
Early practices have given Onyenso and other Wildcats a feeling of confidence on how this season could go for this talented, but young team.
“It’s been pretty amazing playing with the freshmen, they are really talented and it’s really showing the way they play,” Onyenso said. “The team chemistry is amazing. Everybody wants to live in the gym.”
