Kentucky big man Ugonna Onyenso, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 5, is returning to UK, he announced Wednesday.
“I’m back and looking forward to chasing my dream of winning a national championship with my brothers,” Onyenso posted to Twitter.
Onyenso had been ranked as the No. 59 transfer in 247Sports updated and expanded rankings released last week.
The 7-footer from Nigeria saw some action in the non-conference portion of the schedule but played very little after SEC play began. In 16 appearances this season, Onyenso averaged 2.5 points. 2.6 rebounds and 1 block in just 6.9 minutes per game. Extrapolated out, Onyenso is averaging an eye-opening 14.4 points, 15.1 rebounds, and 5.8 blocks per 40 minutes, which compares favorably to several of the dominant big men head coach John Calipari has had at Kentucky.
“He’s behind some pretty good players, but at the end of the day, my guess is he’ll be, if not the best, one of the best big guys in the country next year,” Calipari said last month.
“I absolutely think he’s going to end up being special,” Calipari said later. “I do.”
Onyenso recorded 6 points, 4 rebounds and 4 blocks vs. Howardl 9 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in 19 minutes vs. Duquesne; 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks vs. South Carolina State; and 7 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks vs. North Florida.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony had Onyenso as the No. 40 overall pick in a 2024 NBA Mock Draft released in February.
“Onyenso showed flashes of his potential early in the year as a rim-runner, rim-protector and mobile defender. He has great size, length and is a fluid athlete for the size with a frame that will continue to fill out and strengthen,” wrote 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham.
“Onyenso is still very raw but has plenty of tools to work with and will give another school a prospect to develop and potentially mold into a major defensive presence.”
Originally a 5-star prospect in the 2023 class, Onyenso committed to Kentucky and reclassified to 2022, enrolling early and joining the team in August prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.
247Sports Scouting Report: A 7-footer with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, he not only has game-changing size and length, but also terrific defensive instincts. He was one of the most dominant shot-blockers in all of prep school basketball last year, after arriving at Putnam Science Academy for the second semester. While his defense is currently ahead of his offense, he has a soft natural touch to develop and is also both a lob threat and a rim-runner who changes ends particularly well for a player his size. — Adam Finkelstein
