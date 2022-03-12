TAMPA, Fla.
The pregame discussion for John Calipari and the University of Kentucky was mostly about how difficult opening night in the SEC Tournament would be.
“That’s crazy you guys are asking questions as if you were in the pregame meetings with us,” UK guard Sahvir Wheeler said. “Coach was saying how this is going to be the hardest game, the first game in the SEC and in the NCAA tournament. It’s going to be the hardest game.
“We kind of wanted this. We welcomed it. We always welcome a challenge to figure out how we can win at the end of the game when it gets tough because it’s not always going to be 20-point wins, or we’re down and coming back. It’s going to be sometimes back and forth, and we have to battle and figure out what we do best at the end of the game in order to finish and close out games.”
No. 5 Kentucky survived a tough Vanderbilt team 77-71 at Amalie Arena, which on Friday night sounded like Rupp Arena with the decibel level turned up about 5 or 6 times.
UK had its home crowd all right, and it definitely helped give a push in a matchup that was in doubt until the last 10 seconds.
“I think now at this part of the year, it’s all about a sense of urgency,” Wheeler said. “And Coach Cal was saying at the beginning of the game, at this time of the year, it’s about defense. That’s how you win games.”
Defense kept Vanderbilt star Scotty Pippen Jr. from going off on UK for a third time this season. Pippen made 2-of-17 shots from the floor and 1-7 from 3-point range.
“Also, we obviously all saw the game last night when he shot 21 free-throws, and we were making an emphasis to keep him off the line,” Wheeler said. “Play with your hands up. Keep length on him. Keep different guys on him so we can wear him out. That’s essentially what ended up happening. You know, making him run around the court and trying to play one-on-one against guys who I feel like are confident on my team can defend one-on-one, and that’s how we got the edge at the end of the game.”
Shot blocking was major in this game. Oscar Tshiebwe opened up that part of his game with five blocks against Vandy. Jacob Toppin blocked three shots, including one where he ran in from nearly halfcourt to get the swat.
TyTy Washington knew how urgent things were when he hit a corner 3-pointer after Vandy had cut it to 1 point, 59-58, with 7:12 left. That was the first of two straight 3s for Washington, who finished off his flurry with a nice cut to the lane for another jumper.
Washington looked like the guy who could score from anywhere on the floor before he suffered a leg injury that would eventually keep him out of a couple of games in mid-February.
“Just pretty much battling adversity,” Washington said. “I’m playing with an older group of guys, so I know they all believe in me. The coaching staff believes in me. When I’m hurt, I’m not going to just sit there and try to make it about me. I know my teammates have my back.”
Calipari liked what Toppin and Davion Mintz did a lot. It wasn’t so much about points with those two, who each scored 10 points.
“Davion and Jacob were the two that were the difference-makers, just their energy,” Calipari said.
“I mean, it’s hard to explain to guys all the time that it’s your passion, your energy, your fight. In most cases, it’s going to be the team that wants it the most, that plays with the most energy, that plays with the spirit about them.
“So it’s a good first one.”
The second one for UK will be a third time against No. 9 Tennessee. The Wildcats know that the intensity level will be even higher Saturday afternoon. They know the noise that the Blue in the house will bring.
It should be a fantastic two hours of basketball.
