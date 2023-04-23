BOWLING GREEN — The Western Kentucky football team, fresh off a nine-win season and a lopsided New Orleans Bowl conquest of South Alabama team, picked up where they left off during the program’s annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Hilltoppers’ offense, one of the most prolific in America in 2022, continued to click on all cylinders, led by All-American quarterback candidate Austin Reed, the nation’s leading passer last fall.
Reed was one of several WKU QBs who looked, for the most part, razor-sharp.
“It was a pretty good day for the offense, overall — we didn’t show a lot stuff, but I thought we ran our base plays really well,” said Reed, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior who threw for 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns last season.
“We have a strong quarterback room, and I never want to be comfortable with anything. We have a fun and competitive group here, and they push me to be better. There is great camaraderie and great competitiveness — competition breeds excellence.
“We have outstanding wide receivers here (Malachi Corley, Dalvin Smith and Michael Mathison, among others), and I thought River Helms, at tight end, really played well today — I trust them all.”
Reed also trusts his versatile running back corps, which was led on Saturday by explosive Elijah Young, a 5-9, 188-pound junior transfer from Missouri.
“With this Air Raid style of offense, it’s going to open up a lot of run-pass opportunities for us,” Young said. “We had a strong spring and we’re only going to get better throughout the summer and on into fall camp.
“I really like it here — this is a team with a lot of weapons, led by AR (Reed), who can also run when he needs to. There’s a lot of talent everywhere you look. It’s a fun offense to play in, and it’s going to include a lot of (contributors) over the course of the season.
“It was exciting today to get on the field in front of the fans, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what our team can accomplish this season.”
More from this section
Fifth-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton also was pleased with Saturday’s controlled scrimmage — which included no turnovers and, more importantly, no injuries — and he felt the spring season as a whole was a significant step forward for his team.
“I thought we had a really good spring,” said Helton, who has led the Hilltoppers to three bowl victories in his first four seasons at the helm. “We got a lot of work in, and we got a lot of our younger, less-experienced players the reps they needed, which was very important for us.
“Our defense is young and green, and this summer is going to be big for that group. We have a lot of young guys on that side of the ball, and we have to get them ready. I thought they were solid today, and I like where we are right now, but we still have a long way to go in a lot of areas.
“We may have five, six, seven guys out of the portal show up and help us in the fall., but I’m definitely happy coming out of the spring.”
Rome Weber, a 5-11, 185-pound junior, will help anchor the team’s young secondary.
“I felt like our defense went out there and got better today, and that’s what it’s all about right now — we’re in a good place heading into the summer,” said Weber, who came to the Hill as a transfer from Wyoming.
“We go up against the best offense in the nation every day in practice, so that’s got to make us better as time goes on.
“As a unit, we’re better than we were last year at this time — a little more solid, a little more together. We just have to keep working at it every day and become the best we can be by the start of the season.”
That will come on Sept. 2, when the Hilltoppers play host to South Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.