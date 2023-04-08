In an era that has seen the Western Kentucky University men’s basketball program come up short of expectations, it’s been just the opposite for the Hilltopper football program — and fifth-year head coach Tyson Helton is riding the momentum this spring as WKU prepares for the 2023 season.

“I’m really excited about this team,” Helton said. “We have a lot of pieces who aren’t with us anymore. We lost a lot of guys, we lost a lot of coaches. We have a lot of new faces in the locker room, both coaches and players, but I’m really excited about that.

