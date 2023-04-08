In an era that has seen the Western Kentucky University men’s basketball program come up short of expectations, it’s been just the opposite for the Hilltopper football program — and fifth-year head coach Tyson Helton is riding the momentum this spring as WKU prepares for the 2023 season.
“I’m really excited about this team,” Helton said. “We have a lot of pieces who aren’t with us anymore. We lost a lot of guys, we lost a lot of coaches. We have a lot of new faces in the locker room, both coaches and players, but I’m really excited about that.
“The biggest thing is that we were able to retain a lot of key players and that’s really good for us. As you well know, in today’s transfer portal world and NIL world it’s hard to retain good student-athletes, but we’ve had the ability to do that here, and we’re really excited about that.
“It shows a lot about our university, it shows a lot about our athletic department and its commitment to excellence, and how our student-athletes feel about Western.”
And, it must be added, how they feel about the cool, calm and collected Helton, who, in four seasons, has guided the team to four bowl berths, three bowl victories and three nine-win seasons.
Last fall, Western was fueled by the nation’s leading passer, Austin Reed, who completed 389-of-602 aerials (.646) for 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns — driving the Hilltoppers to a 9-5 record and a stunningly impressive 44-23 victory over a 10-win South Alabama team in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, one of the best postseason performances by any team in the nation.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Reed is back, which has WKU fans everywhere licking their chops about the team’s possibilities this fall — and, Helton, for one, expects Reed to be even better this time around.
“I think Austin has grown and developed and matured more as a player,” Helton said. “I think he’s now truly starting to master the offense, and in this offense it takes a while to figure it out.
“He’s really getting comfortable with it and I think you saw some of that in the bowl game against South Alabama — how he was able to go out there and have full control of the offense and lead our team to a great victory.
“Austin’s goal this year is to establish himself as the best quarterback in the country. He has dreams as aspirations to play the NFL and to go into the league as a high draft pick.”
More from this section
Western’s consistent success under Helton led to seven coaches departing for “step-up” jobs at other programs following the 2022 season. Not surprisingly, Helton takes it all in stride.
“It says a lot about Western Kentucky,” he said. “Team success equals personal success, I’ve always said that, and I’m really, really proud of of the guys who have left here and gotten some great opportunities elsewhere — but we’ve also been able to bring in some talented people, as well, to our coaching staff.”
Among them is former Mississippi State assistant Drew Hollingshead — a coaching disciple of the late Mike Leach — who becomes the Hilltoppers’ third offensive coordinator in as many seasons.
“Drew is a pedal-to-the-metal guy, coming out of the Air Raid with coach Leach, that’s how we play here, offensively,” Helton said. “It’s great to get him on board and basically merge what we’ve done and what he’s done in the Air Raid — take the best pieces of both and go from there.
“Since he’s arrived, we really haven’t missed a beat. He’s doing an outstanding job with our offensive players, and it’s like he’s been here the whole time. He’s a great fit for us, for sure.”
Uncertainties? Western’s defense, which must replace its entire front seven.
“That’s pretty scary, to be honest with you,” Helton conceded with a smile, “but to back that up, we’ve signed some good players, too, so we’ve got to decide who’s going to win those roles on the defensive side. We’ve got a lot of decisions we need to make in the spring.”
Know this: Helton and his reconfigured staff and roster at WKU will find a way. They always do — and this is what has made the Hilltopper program one of the most inspiring FBS success stories in America during the 21st century.
Carry on in 2023? Western Kentucky most certainly will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.