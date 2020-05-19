Orr battles through challenges to coach

In late December of 2018, Mike Orr knew something wasn’t right.
He was a month into his first season as boys’ basketball coach at Hancock County High School, and the Hornets were competing in the prestigious Fifth Third Bank Tournament at Lexington Catholic.
But something was wrong.
“I didn’t feel well at all,” Orr recalled. “I came back home and went to the doctor for a battery of tests. It was discovered that I had a small mass on my pancreas, and I was immediately admitted to the hospital — at that point, I thought I might have cancer.”
Orr underwent a biopsy and ultimately discovered that he had a severe case of pancreatitis, which included complications of its own.
“I lost 25 pounds, had jaundice from head to toe and was in no condition to coach for quite a while. I was severely sick for a month.”
Orr, also serving as dean of students at HCHS, returned to school two weeks before the 11th District Tournament, returning to the bench for the Hornets’ final two regular-season home games. He also coached the district tournament opener at Cloverport, a five-point loss to Meade County.
“It took until August to feel like my strength and energy level were getting better,” Orr said. “I’m still not a 100%, but I’m hanging in there.”
Hancock County was 6-22 in 2018-19 and improved to 10-17 this past season.
“I still love to coach,” Orr said. “I still have a passion for the game, or else I wouldn’t do it.”
Orr, 55, graduated from Hancock County High School in 1982, having played basketball for Wayne Chapman and Dennis Snyder.
“They were similar as far as their philosophies were concerned,” Orr recalled. “They were both very demanding with a no-nonsense approach. In practice, you came to work the entire time. They were very disciplined and to play for them you had to take the game very seriously.
“I learned a lot from both coaches, and many other coaches in the years to come.”
After serving several seasons as an assistant coach for Danny Mattingly and Bruce Embry at Owensboro Catholic, Orr ascended to the helm of the Aces’ program in 1997 and began to transform Catholic into a consistent winner — although not without heartbreak.
His 1999-2000 team, featuring Matt Hagan, Ryan West and Kyle Roby led perennial 3rd Region power Muhlenberg North — featuring Patrick Sparks — by 16 points heading into the fourth quarter of the regional tournament semifinals at the Sportscenter.
But North rallied, and Sparks hit a shot from near half-court to force overtime. The Stars eventually prevailed in two overtimes on their way to a third consecutive title.
“That loss stung,” Orr said.
His Aces teams from 2004-06 featured the talented trio of Jay Ivey, Andrew Howard and Travis Owsley, but were unable to reach the KHSAA Sweet 16 — eliminated in the first round of the regional as sophomores by Breckinridge County on a half-court shot at Apollo, and falling to Ohio County in both 2005 (finals at Muhlenberg County) and 2006 (semifinals at Hancock County).
Nonetheless, Orr had brought the program a long way.
“We toughened up the schedule, kept believing and had a great run at Catholic,” Orr said. “I remember we upset Owensboro in two overtimes in 1998, then we won back-to-back 9th District championships, and we were on our way.
“It’s a tribute to the kids in the program, and I was always blessed with a great coaching staff — the wisdom and experience of a guy like Jim Mueller really helped me.”
Orr then returned to his alma mater and coached girls’ basketball for 10 years.
“We had some big wins,” Orr recalled. “In the first girls’ game I coached at Hancock County, we were down by 16 to Butler County going into the fourth quarter and rallied to win — that was a special night.
“The first few years with the girls I didn’t change my coaching approach, but about the fourth season I started evolving a little bit. I gradually eased off, and it was the right thing to do.”
Orr is also the parent of an adult autistic son, Ryan, 26, and his father, Paul, has Stage 4 lung cancer.
“You learn to take things one day at a time,” Orr said. “I get great help for Ryan from (former Owensboro Catholic basketball player) Cameron O’Bryan, who is his full-time caregiver, so I’m really blessed in that sense — it helps to have good people around you when you’re facing challenges.”
Consequently, Orr looks back on his own recent health scare with refined perspective.
“The sickness was a blessing in a lot of ways,” he said. “I was in the hospital four or five days, and the prayer and support I received from the Hancock County and Owensboro Catholic communities was something special — I had 21 people in my hospital room one night.
“Sometimes you don’t realize how fortunate you are until something like that happens, and the fact that I went through that has given me a greater appreciation for life, and for other people.”
