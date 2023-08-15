Conleigh Osborne shot a 38 for medalist honors and led the Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ golf team to a win at the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Monday at Panther Creek Golf Course.

Other scorers for the Lady Aces (162) were Hannah Robbins (40), Addie Belle Rutman (40) and Lanie Ann Osborne (44).

