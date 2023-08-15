Conleigh Osborne shot a 38 for medalist honors and led the Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ golf team to a win at the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Monday at Panther Creek Golf Course.
Other scorers for the Lady Aces (162) were Hannah Robbins (40), Addie Belle Rutman (40) and Lanie Ann Osborne (44).
McLean County (269) placed second with scoring from Kinsley Cotton (59), Madeline Jones (65), Riley Logsdon (72) and Macie Caraway (73).
Hancock County’s individuals were Ella Chappell (57) and Laney Craighead (61).
APOLLO’S CECIL, OHS WIN BOYS MATCH
Apollo’s Trevor Cecil shot a 36 to win medalist honors, while Owensboro earned the team win in a match at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Scorers for the Red Devils (157) were Cole Crews (37), Will Hume (37), Will Rickard (40) and Walker Gaddis (43).
Ohio County (163) finished second with contributions from Seth Moore (39), Matthew Brown (40), Shawn Cotton (42) and Landon Reynolds (42).
Apollo (170) was third with additional scores from Ethan Clements (43), Carter Kimmel (45) and Alex Bowlds (48).
Daviess County (178) was fourth with scoring by Will Lamb (41), Collin Reynolds (45), Hunter Webb (45) and Brett Poole (47).
Owensboro Catholic (182) placed fifth, getting contributions from Brady Prusz (40), Easton Roark (43), Triston Logsdon (46) and Andy Adams (53).
VOLLEYBALL TRINITY SWEEPS HENDERSON
Whitesville Trinity beat Henderson County 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-10) at the Horn Community Center.
Addison Mills had five kills, three aces and three digs for Trinity. Caroline Hall had eight digs. Georgia Howard had 12 kills, six digs. Hannah Nash had 14 kills. Kenzie McDowell had 27 assists and five digs. Sarah Payne had six digs.
CATHOLIC FALLS IN BOWLING GREEN
The Lady Aces fell 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-10) in their season opener at Bowling Green.
Tyranda Stuart recorded four kills and four digs for Catholic, Olivia Castlen added four kills and two digs, Jaiden Grant added three kills with two blocks and two digs, Blair Riney had three kills with 10 digs, Kennedy Murphy posted 16 assists and four digs, Karsen Tipmore made 18 digs, Isabelle Reisz added eight digs, Lindsey Warren had two kills, and Andi Davis finished with eight digs.
BOYS SOCCER OWENSBORO 8, HOPKINSVILLE 0
Peter Saang scored two goals and had an assist, and Sang Thang scored one goal and passed out four assists to lead Owensboro, which is now 2-0.
Denis Juma, Kennedy Payne, Robert Amsini, Emmanuel Lichi and Junior Rugama Lopez each scored one goal for OHS. Jackson Sigler, Miles Baur, and Romer Payne each had one assist. Landon Black made five saves for OHS.
