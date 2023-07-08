DILLINGHAM

Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham during a practice session as the team gets ready for the GLOBL JAM tournament next week in Toronto, Canada.

 Chet White | UK Athletics

LEXINGTON — Of Kentucky’s four five-star signees that help make up America’s top-ranked 2023 freshman class, only guard Robert Dillingham can say he experienced the unrivaled competition and atmosphere that the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite League provides.

“I feel like the players that were in it were definitely helped, because everyone’s athletic and stuff,” said Dillingham while meeting with the Lexington media for the first time. “It was definitely a great atmosphere when it comes to competition and stuff.”

