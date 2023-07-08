LEXINGTON — Of Kentucky’s four five-star signees that help make up America’s top-ranked 2023 freshman class, only guard Robert Dillingham can say he experienced the unrivaled competition and atmosphere that the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite League provides.
“I feel like the players that were in it were definitely helped, because everyone’s athletic and stuff,” said Dillingham while meeting with the Lexington media for the first time. “It was definitely a great atmosphere when it comes to competition and stuff.”
Dillingham played against some of America’s top ranked college prospects and future NBA Draft picks, such as 2023 lottery selections and twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson. It was a competitive atmosphere that Dillingham thrived in. He averaged 14.7 points per game with 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals while shooting 33.3% from the field, 31.9% from 3-point range and 84.4% from the charity stripe.
Perhaps one point of weakness showcased in Atlanta that is often talked about with Dillingham is his shot selection, which contributed to his low shooting percentage from the field.
“He excels at consistently making tough plays and shots, with obviously high degrees of difficulty,” 247 sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote in his scouting report of Dillingham.
While the shot selection is a worry for some, Kentucky fans should expect far better from Dillingham when he suits up for the Wildcats, thanks to a matured approach and a desire not to see his minutes diminish.
“You can’t just disrespect other players by taking bad shots by doing you,” Dillingham said. “Everyone can do that. If we wanted to all take bad shots, we could. So it’s disrespectful to our other players by just doing our own thing. If a player is open, why not give him one more shot because you have two people on you? So it definitely has brought out selflessness. We all like each other. We all want to win. We want to compete at the next level by playing together, and that’s the only way we will win.
“If you take a bad shot, Coach Cal is gonna tell you about it. He’s not going to just let you keep taking bad shots. We all learn that we can take shots and we can all still have confidence while being able to play with each other because we got so many players that can score the ball and do everything.”
Besides his experience playing in the Overtime Elite League, Dillingham’s adjustment to the college game and Kentucky has been made easier due to his relationship with his four other fellow early signees.
Before the additions of Jordan Burks and Joey Hart increased UK’s number of freshmen for the upcoming season to seven, Dillingham signed on with Kentucky in November along with McDonald’s All-Americans DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards.
Ever since, the group of five has formed a close bond that’s carried over since their arrival on campus.
“We definitely all had great relationships before,” Dillingham said. “So now that we get to join each other and learn to play with each other, we get to understand that not everyone is for themselves. We all joined the Kentucky family because we all want to win games.”
Coming to Kentucky was not always in the plans for Dillingham. He originally committed to stay in his home state of North Carolina and play for NC State. However, he de-committed just three-and-a-half months after committing to the Wolf Pack and instead chose Kentucky.
“I looked up to so many guards,” Dillingham said of joining Kentucky’s long list of talented guards. “John Wall was one of them because he came from North Carolina, and really just all the guards that came here, Tyler Ulis. I just like how all of them bought into their roles, and Coach Cal gave them their shot and basically they just flourished with how they used it.”
Dillingham will likely compete with Wagner for the starting point guard job.
