The 2020 Ohio Valley League baseball season is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The OVL announced cancellation of its summer collegiate season on Saturday.
“It’s a sad, sad day,” Owensboro RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans Jr. said. “I understood the possibility of this happening, but it’s nonetheless a tough thing to take.
“This will be the first summer for me without baseball since I was 5.”
OVL ownership held a Zoom meeting on Saturday morning, and the decision was made to cancel the season.
“After much discussion and exploring multiple options to try to play some version of a season this summer, the Ohio Valley League sadly announces the cancellation of the 2020 season,” OVL president John M. Bruce stated. “Concerns for everyone’s safety, limitations placed on us by multiple agencies, and the unpredictability of changing conditions led us to ultimately forfeit the 2020 season.
“We want to thank our fans, sponsors, players, and staff for their past support. We look forward to roaring back for the 2021 season even stronger.”
Evans led Owensboro to a 23-14 record in 2019, but there will be no RiverDawgs baseball played at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Field this summer.
“Everyone is heartbroken about it,” Evans said. “We were hoping to be able to return to some sense of normalcy with OVL baseball at some point in the summer, but at the end of the day there are still just too many unknowns for us to be able to play the season.
“We’ll be back, but not until next year.”
