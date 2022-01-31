RICHMOND _ Owensboro Catholic ended up one win short of its goal of an All ‘A’ Classic Girls State Tournament championship.
The Lady Aces ran into a tall, talented and physical Owen County team, which handed them a 49-38 defeat Sunday in the All ‘A’ girls championship game at McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University.
Owen County put together a 7-0 run in the third quarter to take a 32-25 lead with 1:25 left in the period. Catholic never could get a push back, and it trailed 47-28 with 1:50 left before it got a few shots to fall late for the final margin.
“They went on that run, they were picking our defense apart,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “I’ll take the blame, we didn’t make the right adjustments, we got frustrated, our heads got down, our body language was bad, a lot of everything. They were very physical with us, we didn’t like it, and we couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
Catholic struggled again shooting from the field, hitting 15-of-44 for 34.1%. Catholic made 2-of-13 from 3-point range for 15.4% and hit 6-of-15 free throws.
While Owen County was shooting 6-of-11 in the third quarter for 54.5%, Catholic made 1-of-6 from the field. Owen County scored 10 points in the paint and had six second-chance points in the third. Owen County finished 20-of-42 from the floor for 47.6%, 4-of-10 from 3 and 5-of-10 from the free-throw line.
“We’ve been shooting the ball lights out,” Robertson said. “We came up here and couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn, it was just one of those things.”
Owen County got a double-double from Lexi Moore, who was picked as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Moore scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Gracie Ferguson scored 13 points and Destiny Goodrich had 10 points. Owen County held a 31-28 rebounding advantage.
“That has been a huge emphasis for us, crashing the boards, because we feel like we’ve got the personnel to do that, big, physical girls, and they responded,” Owen County coach Amy Wesselman said. “We’ve gotten some second chance opportunities when we weren’t necessarily shooting the ball great, and that let us get some easy buckets at the rim.”
Maddie Hayden led Catholic with 14 points and Katie Riney added 10 points. Aubrey Randolph had a team-high six rebounds off the bench, while Hayden and Riney had five rebound each.
Hailee Johnson was slowed by a hand injury but she had four steals in 15 minutes.
Johnson, Hayden and Karmin Riley all made the All-Tournament team from Catholic.
Owen County is 18-6. Catholic is 18-7.
Robertson thinks Catholic will get some good things out of the four games it played in the All ‘A’.
“We’ve been in a hostile environment all week long, every crowd against us has been huge,” Robertson said. Owen County had a large chunk of its side of the arena filled. “We’ll recover from this, we’ll be OK. We’ve got to work on a few things offensively, we can’t shoot the ball like that. We’re better shooters than that, we’ve got to get back in the gym, get some shots up, get some confidence up.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC10 12 6 10 _ 38
OWEN COUNTY7 12 13 17 _ 49
Owensboro Catholic (38) _ Hayden 14, Riney 10, Riley 6, Goetz 2, Conkright 2, Keelin 2, Randolph 1, Johnson 1.
Owen County (49) _ Moore 19, Ferguson 13, Goodrich 10, Logan 6, Lewis 1.
