Bree Owen had a big offensive night as a soccer senior at Daviess County High School several seasons ago, but she had been more of a defensive player there.
An injury caused Owen to move forward on the field, and she has tried to be more of an offensive player up top as a starter for the last two seasons at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
“I definitely hid a little bit last year,” Owen said. “I was trying to figure out where I stood.”
She injured her MCL early as a senior at DC, and when she got back on the field later that season she moved into more of an offensive position.
The KWC junior certainly showed an abundance of goal scoring and passing talent when she scored three goals and tallied three assists in the first half of a 13-0 blowout win over Berea last Sunday.
Her nine points are the second highest in a single game in school history.
“It was kind of a breakout for her,” KWC women’s soccer coach Jamie Duvall said. “I talked to her before the game and told her we needed her to step up a little. Everything she did was good, her assists were absolute dimes, think about all she did and she didn’t touch the field in the second half.
“Bree is so athletic, she has played a lot of different roles. She came here as a defender from Daviess County, she has been a good passer. The difference between last year and this year is Bree Owen this year is starting to believe in herself.”
Duvall said Owen’s been a starter since she was a freshman in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.
“What I tell Bree all the time is embrace who you are, this is not an outlier,” Duvall said of her performance against Berea. “The more she starts to believe it, the better we can be. Chloe (Hinchcliffe) is up top on the other side. If we were talking football, Chloe is WR1 and Bree is WR2. Chloe was all-conference playing next to Madisyn Hunt last year. Bree’s job is making sure all the attention is not on Chloe.”
More from this section
The way to do that is to be more of an offensive force, like she was at Panther Field last Sunday. Hunt was an All-American who graduated.
“Duvall has given me the confidence I have now, and I’d like to think that game (Berea) was a confidence booster,” Owen said.
The game late in her senior year where Owen scored multiple goals “was a pretty awesome moment,” Owen said. “Jamie saw my potential and kept me playing forward.”
Owen and Kiersten Schuler each recorded hat tricks in a 13-0 shutout of Berea.
Owen got two-thirds of her hat trick within the first six minutes as she scored her first goal in the first minute of the match. She added a second score in the fifth minute to quickly give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
In total, the Panthers (1-1) took 23 shots in the opening period to the Mountaineers’ three.
In the 28th minute, Owen scored her third and final goal of the match on a penalty kick to build an 8-0 advantage. Wesleyan took a 10-0 lead into intermission. Chloe Hinchcliffe, Natalie Hinchcliffe, Ashlyn Payton, Schuler, and Maddy McCorkle all recorded a goal in the first 45 minutes.
“We did a great job of doing the work without the ball, we were able to beat the offsides trap, which led to easy layup opportunities, it was basically a 2-on-1,” Owen said of KWC’s offensive chances. “With losing Madisyn, we have a big role to play. Me and Chloe have a big job to do, we’re working to create opportunities.”
KWC will return to the field Sunday when it hosts Missouri St. Louis at 2 p.m. at Panther Field.
