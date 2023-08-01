Byron Owen wanted to stay out of the middle of the action in his final time as president and tournament director of the Dust Bowl last week.
“I tried to stay out of the way,” Owen said Monday. “I worked the clock one game, but I didn’t watch a lot of basketball. I helped present the awards on Friday night.”
Last week was something of a remembrance for the Dust Bowl during its 50th run at Kendall-Perkins Park.
There was a proclamation by Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson to make last week ‘Dust Bowl Week,’ and Owen was there to accept the honor from City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright. There were other public ‘thank you’ moments during the week to commemorate the event that has been part of summers here in Owensboro for five decades.
Owen sent out a letter on Facebook last week saying he was retiring as president of the Dust Bowl. Owen had said previously during the month or two preparing for the basketball festival that this would be the last Dust Bowl he would be in charge of.
That hadn’t changed Friday and Saturday night. Owen has some organizational things to do with closing the books on the 2023 Dust Bowl, but that will come a little later.
Owen put up several family pictures during the week, including seven of his grandchildren, who helped him celebrate his final Dust Bowl Kids Day.
As has happened through the years with the Dust Bowl, weather played a major factor on the finale night Saturday. Strong winds with a lot of dark clouds stopped the 7th-8th grade championship game briefly around sunset Saturday, but the teams finished the last 23 seconds of the West Side Auto victory.
The last two championship games Saturday night, in the high school division and men’s open division, were played at the Dugan Best Recreation Center.
“I would prefer to have gotten to finish outdoors, we had some other ceremonies we wanted to do,” Owen said. “The bad weather pushed the last two games indoors, and we can’t do anything about the heat. Other than that things were good. I was satisfied with the week.”
The 7th-8th division was very competitive with eight teams, and the 5th-6th divisions had some entertaining games. The men’s open had five teams. There were only two teams in the high school division, and that might have been a product of some teams that might have wanted to get involved having dual sport athletes who are football players, and this is a major preseason practice time right now.
Owen has said it will be up to others to step up and keep the Dust Bowl running after he and vice president Rippo Hinton and treasurer Othello Millan step down.
“Rippo Hinton and Othello Millan, the other board members who have been around for several years also — we all sat down and decided, ‘Let’s stick around until the 50th,’ ” Owen said earlier this summer.
Owen has been involved with the tournament in some capacity every year of its existence.
“I was elected president in 2014 at the age of 54,” Owen said in his letter. “My first Dust Bowl as president and tournament director was in 2015. In my role as president, I worked to bring in community partners. I have developed a social media presence with Facebook, Twitter, a website and email.”
“Since I was a teenager at the age of 13, the dream and vision to bring together people of all races, colors, religions, nationalities, and ages is what I saw. I volunteered in many roles, such as painting lines on the court, moving picnic tables and park benches and cleaning up trash. I became an entertaining PA announcer and coached teams of all ages (one of the winningest) coaches. I also was a committee member.
“I organized a concession stand with my family. I would like to thank Betty Peyton, the late Johnnie Ford, Carolyn Robinson, Rachel Riley, J.T. Buck and LeAndrea Robinson. We were known for my late mother Margaret Owen World’s Famous Chess Pies.”
Owen’s recall of the top players over the years in the Dust Bowl was impressive.
“Having had the opportunity to watch some of the best basketball players in the tri-state area, including five former Kentucky Mr. Basketball — Randy Embry, Jerry Thruston, Rex Chapman, Brandon Davenport, and Brandon Stockton,” Owen said in his letter. “Other great players, including Kenny Higgs, Dartez Talbot, Gary Wayne Taylor, Joe Thruston, Rod Drake, Dwight Higgs, Arlando Johnson, Avery Taylor, Marcus Robinson, David Hogg, Orlando Stewart, Scott Johnson, Lance Parr, Timmy Johnson, James McNary, Chuck Taylor, Anthony Leachman, James Douglas, Brian Douglas, Lawrence Chappell, Clarence James, Steve Barker, Rafe Young — but there are many more.”
