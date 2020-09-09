Brilee Owens scored four goals to lead McLean County over visiting Butler County in a girls’ high school soccer match 10-3 on Tuesday night in Calhoun.
The Lady Cougars (1-0) got two goals each from Crissy Markwell and Jalee Pinkston, with Kyndal Daugherty and Abigail Humphrey also scoring.
Maddie McKittrick had two assists for McLean, which also got scoring passes from Daugherty and Humphrey.
MCHS goalkeeper Jayden Howard made five saves.
VOLLEYBALL OHIO FALLS AT MADISONVILLE
Madisonville-North Hopkins rallied for a 16-25, 20-25, 25-11, 25-19, 15-11 victory over visiting Ohio County.
The Lady Eagles (0-1) were led by Camryn Kennedy (12 assists, 5 aces), Madison Decker (7 kills, 6 aces), Heaven Vanover (8 kills, 3 aces), Caroline Law (10 assists, 2 aces), Kaitlyn Sampson (8 kills, 4 aces), and Kara Porter (3 kills).
FRIDAY’S RESULT BOYS’ SOCCER OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 2
Luke Hagedorn scored three goals to lift the host Aces over the Mustangs in the season-opener for both teams at OCHS.
Joe Fusco scored two goals and added three assists.
Also scoring goals for Catholic were Brody Martin, Max Kurtz, Aaron Self and Caleb Ward.
Martin and Gage Johnson each had two assists, with Austin Martin adding a scoring pass.
In goal, the Aces’ Caleb Ranallo made two saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.