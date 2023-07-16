When youth sporting event organizers choose Owensboro as their destination, there’s no shortage of fanfare.
When it comes to youth sports, this city often goes all out. The only thing that’s missing is an actual red carpet to welcome teams to Owensboro — and, honestly, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that one day, either.
No matter the level of competition, whether it’s a state tournament, a regional competition or even a national event, the reactions are always the same.
“It’s great here, I really like it,” said Janet Evans, who traveled from Indiana to watch her grandson play in the 11U Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional Tournament this weekend at Moreland Park. “Everyone’s been so nice.”
It’s a common theme.
“Yeah, it’s been good,” said Tim Baugh, taking in the 11U tournament after traveling from Lexington. “We go all over for these (events). This one’s pretty close to the hotel and restaurants and all that. They do a good job.”
The City of Owensboro and its partners, including the Owensboro Western Cal Ripken program hosting the regional tournament, have made a concentrated effort to make everyone’s visits well worth the trip.
Once designated as Kentucky’s “Sportstown USA” by Sports Illustrated in 2004, Owensboro officials are always hard at work to bring new events to town, as well as retain the ones that are already here. At the forefront of that mission is youth sports — essentially the lifeblood of the local sports community.
With countless baseball, football, soccer and softball fields around Owensboro and Daviess County, along with state-of-the-art facilities like the Owensboro Convention Center, Centre Court and so many others, it’s no surprise that local sports are thriving.
According to Visit Owensboro’s web site, the city has hosted 29 national championships in baseball an softball over the past seven years.
One such event happened over the weekend with the National Softball Association’s Central World Series for 10U-18U squads at Jack C. Fisher Park. As part of the festivities, the teams were welcomed to Owensboro with a parade during Friday After 5.
Having the chance to compete in these high-level events isn’t something that everybody gets to experience. Even if some younger players take the opportunity for granted now, they’ll look back years down the line and realize just how special their trip to western Kentucky was.
Much of that will be because of their teammates, coaches and families that came with them, but, in some way, they’ll also remember the experiences they had in Owensboro — the friendly faces, the festivities and the welcoming atmosphere. And, if they don’t, tournament organizers certainly will.
By all indications, there’s only more to come.
The Owensboro Convention Center will continue to host youth basketball, volleyball and wrestling events.
The Owensboro Sportscenter will remain a home for the Kentucky 2A Championships for high school teams throughout the commonwealth.
Fisher Park has the ability to host youth baseball and softball tournaments for years to come.
Centre Court will stay a popular tennis tournament destination.
And so forth, and so on.
As a whole, Owensboro knows how to treat young athletes and their families — and it’s no surprise why they keep coming back.
