The $75 million gambling facility ‘Churchill Downs is planning to build in eastern Daviess County was approved Tuesday for a sports gambling license, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
The facility was one of several around the state to be awarded a license to operate sports betting facilities and for companies to accept online bets, paving the way for legal wagering on sporting events to start in September.
The action by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission means bettors now know where they can place in-person sports wagers starting Sept. 7 and which mobile applications can take wagers beginning Sept. 28.
The Bluegrass State has been on an accelerated push to launch legal sports wagering since Kentucky lawmakers passed a sports betting measure at the end of their session in late March.
Beshear praised the horse racing commission Tuesday for “getting this done right and getting it done in time for the opening of the NFL season.”
The following Kentucky racetracks and their satellite facilities were approved to open a retail sportsbook: Churchill Downs, Louisville; Derby City Gaming, Louisville; Ellis Park, Henderson; the Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin; the Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, Williamsburg; Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport; Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove; The Red Mile, Lexington; and Turfway Park, Florence.
The following were approved, with facilities coming soon: Derby City Gaming, coming soon to downtown Louisville; Ellis Park (Churchill Downs), coming soon to Owensboro; and Sandy’s Gaming and Racing, coming soon to Ashland.
Churchill Downs initially planned to open a gambling facility in Towne Square Mall, but that deal fell through after city officials declined to amend the city’s smoking ban specifically for the project.
Instead, the company announced in June that it would build on a site in eastern Daviess County, outside the city limits, that would be a “regional tourism destination.”
At the time, Mark Calitri, president of the Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said: “This is a win for Daviess County and a great investment in this community. This attraction is a key piece of the tourism puzzle. Tourism in Daviess County is on a record pace this year, and this gives people another reason to visit or extend their stay.”
The racing commission approved temporary licenses and is able to later convert those to annual licenses.
It approved temporary licenses for service providers to operate a mobile sports wagering application. They are: Bet365; BetMGM; Caesars; Circa Sports; DraftKings; Fanatics; FanDuel; and Penn Sports Interactive. Kambi was approved as a service provider for retail operations and will not have a mobile application, the state said.
While online wagering does not begin until Sept. 28, Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile applications starting Aug. 28.
Once fully implemented, sports wagering is expected to generate an additional $23 million per year in state revenue. The funds will go to Kentucky’s permanent pension fund, other than revenue needed for oversight of sports wagering and to support a problem gambling assistance account.
