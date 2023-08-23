The $75 million gambling facility ‘Churchill Downs is planning to build in eastern Daviess County was approved Tuesday for a sports gambling license, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.

The facility was one of several around the state to be awarded a license to operate sports betting facilities and for companies to accept online bets, paving the way for legal wagering on sporting events to start in September.

