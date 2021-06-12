Ethan Pendleton from Owensboro High School has a good chance to compete for a state championship, according to seeding for the KHSAA Class 3-A State Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
Pendleton, a freshman, is the second seed in the boys high jump at 6-6. McCracken County’s Donsten Brown, who won the 3-A Region 1 Meet at 6-8, is the favorite in the event.
OHS teammate Reece Carroll is the No. 3 seed in the boys 400-meter dash at 50.43. Carroll is the 12th seed in the boys 100 in 11.14.
Carroll is the leadoff runner for the 4x400 relay that is seeded fourth at 3:26.29 and was the regional champion. Zachary Clark, Nathanael Turner and Steven Stevenson also run the relay.
Owensboro boys coach Drew Hall definitely sees the chance for the Red Devils to score points in the 3-A state meet.
“The top four get a trophy, but if we can finish in the top five, I would be very pleased,” Hall said. “We do have a chance to score some points.
“Our relay teams have got to improve a half second to a second, and in a couple of field events we’ve got some guys who can improve. We’ve got a couple of guys in the long jump who could go in the top five.”
The 4x400 team has enough room to improve that it could also compete for a state championship, according to Hall.
Owensboro’s 4x200 boys relay is the sixth seed (1:30.78). Clark, Carroll, Ely Early and Javius Taylor will run that relay, which was a Region 1 champion.
Owensboro has the 10th seeded boys 4x100 relay with Taylor, Maurice Moorman, Clark and Early running in 43.83 to win the Region 1 championship.
Kyra Rowan from Daviess County is the seventh seed in the girls 400. Rowan won the regional championship in 59.74.
Rowan is the 11th seed in the 200 at 26.40.
Amari Sanders from Apollo is the ninth seed in the girls shot put at 33-10.5.
Cade Crume from Apollo is the ninth seed in the boys shot put at 49-1.
Carson Groves from Muhlenberg County is the seventh seed in the high jump with 6-4.
Owensboro’s Javonte McHenry is the 12th seed in the high jump at 6-foot.
Moorman from OHS is the seventh seed in the long jump at 21-3. Teammate Steven Stevenson is the ninth seed at 20-11.5
Gavin Wimsatt, better known as Owensboro’s quarterback, is the 10th seed in the triple jump at 41 feet, 0.5 inches.
Aiden Roberts from Owensboro is the ninth seed in the boys pole vault at 12 feet.
Apollo’s Chloe Sandefur is the 12th seed in the 300 hurdles at 49.49. Sandefur won the Region 1 championship.
Brady Turner from Daviess County is the 10th seed in the boys 800 at 2:00.84. Nathanael Turner from OHS is the 12th seed in the 800 with 2:01.57.
The Daviess County girls 4x800 relay team is seeded No. 14 in 10:10.65. Emily Rempe, Avery Heath, Emily Ann Roberts, and Ainsley Taylor will run the relay that was the Region 1 champion.
Alex Adams from DC is the 16th seed in the 3,200 at 10:01.31.
