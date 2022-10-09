Daviess County drew a first-round bye for the 3rd Region Boys Soccer Tournament that begins Sunday at Deer Park Field.
Owensboro High School will be in action Sunday, facing Ohio County in the first round at 5 p.m.
OHS is 9-8-3 and beat Ohio County 1-0 in the season opening game way back on Aug. 9. Ohio County is 14-6 and beat Apollo 3-2 back on Sept. 6. Daviess County (4-0) and Owensboro Catholic (3-1) also claimed wins over Ohio County.
“We still like our team in this matchup,” OHS coach Ryan Haley said. “When we play a Daviess County team we have to play like we’re not used to. In a matchup like this we’re able to attack them, but we do have to respect their attack. They beat Apollo, they’re a very dangerous team for us, our boys are aware of this. We feel confident in this game. I want my guys to view this as dangerous of a regional opener as we could have gotten.”
Christian Byrd and Angel Sandria each have scored 22 goals for Ohio County.
Owensboro has been balanced with its goal scoring. Ryan Sovar has nine goals for OHS, Peter Saang and Sang Thang each have eight goals.
“The good thing about our team is we have several guys who can score, we have several guys who are capable,” Haley said. OHS will have a couple of players returning who had been injured, which will help it with depth.
Meade County (11-7-3) will play the winner of OHS-Ohio at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.
Daviess County awaits the winner of Sunday’s 2 p.m. matchup between Grayson County (5-16-1) and Muhlenberg County (7-13-1) for the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The regional championship is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.
DC is 16-4-1 and has been balanced offensively. The Panthers were led offensively by Ahmed Abdullahi with 10 goals and eight assists. Hayden Boswell and Cameron Bell have scored seven goal each. Sean Higgs and Sam Glover each have seven assists, and Higgs has six goals.
“We’re not disappointed with the draw at all,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. DC has won eight straight 3rd Region boys soccer championships.
DC wants to be more vocal on the field, talking through offensive and defensive setups.
“I still think our communication on the field just needs to be more sustained,” Sandifer said. “We go in highs and lows with it, and it’s something we’ve got to be conscious about. Communicating allows us to play faster. Games where we get quiet are games we don’t play real well.
“There’s a correlation with how we play and how much we’re talking. Otherwise we’re fine, there’s just got to be a constant effort to maintain communication.”
