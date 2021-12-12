Owensboro High School stopped Heritage Hills (Ind.) 92-74 at the OHS gym on Saturday.
Amari Wales and Kenyata Carbon led the way with 25 points each for the Red Devils. Chris Glover added 17 for OHS. The Devils are OHS 4-1.
Trent Sisley had 26 points for HH.
Linescores not available.
GIRLS
LOGAN COUNTY 48, DAVIESS COUNTY 43
Adylan Ayer led DC with 12 points at the DC gym. Lily Hoagland scored 10 points.
Logan County was led by Emerson McKinnis with 12 points.
LOGAN COUNTY15 11 8 14 _ 48
DAVIESS COUNTY14 6 10 13 _ 43
Logan County _ McKinnis 12, Costello 10, G. Borders 9, E. Borders 8, Epley 8, Seiber 3.
Daviess County _ Ayer 12, Hoagland 10, Mewes 6, Paige 6, Beehn 5, Spurrier 3, Payne 1.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 66, APOLLO 45
Amaya Curry scored 22 points to lead Apollo in this US Bank Shootout game at McCracken County. Shelbie Beatty added 10 points for Apollo (2-4). Jenna Dant had 10 rebounds for the E-Gals.
Destiny Thomas scored 22 points and Claire Johnson added 20 for McCracken County (5-0).
APOLLO8 8 15 114 _ 45
McCRACKEN COUNTY16 17 23 10 _ 66
Apollo _ Curry 22, Beatty 10, Dant 7, Whitlock 2, Lee 2, Sapp 2.
McCracken County _ Thomas 22, Johnson 20, Sivills 10, Buchannan 6, Henderson 4, Green 2, Day 2.
