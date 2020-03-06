Owensboro High School showed just how dominant it could be in the boys 3rd Region Tournament.
The Red Devils were uptempo and shared the basketball offensively, stifling defensively, and in command throughout in an 85-46 beating of Meade County on Thursday.
The victory put OHS in the 3rd Region semifinals on Saturday against Muhlenberg County.
Amari Wales has found his shooting eye at just the right time, and he scored 27 points to lead the Red Devils. Wales was on from the start of the game, scoring 19 points in the first half. Wales made 10-of-14 from the floor.
Wales was active all over the floor, grabbing five rebounds and passing for four assists for one of his best all-around performances of the season.
“I just took the shots that were given to me and they ened up going in,” Wales said. “In the beginning of the season I struggled with my shot and a lot of shots didn’t go in. I’ve been in the gym a lot more than I was at the beginning of the season.”
Tucker Hagan worked off the bench for 15 points, including three long 3-pointers.
Jaiden Greathouse also came off the bench for 13 points, nine in the first half.
OHS went up 10-0 to start the game, with Wales scoring eight points. OHS was ahead 23-7 after the first quarter and stretched that out to 44-19 at halftime.
“I thought we were ready to play, we had lightning in a bottle tonight, we were ready to go,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “Defense was pretty good. Imonte (Owsley) is in good shape, he spearheads our defense. Defense made our offense early in the game. We pushed the ball down the floor, executed our fastbreak.”
Wales was an important part of getting the OHS offense going.
“He shot it very well tonight and it opened up a lot of other things for us,” Drake said. “Midrange jump shot was going, we extended out on the floor. Last couple of weeks he really has shot well. Everybody fed off of him, it was a total team effort.”
A KHSAA-mandated running clock was in effect from the last two minutes of the third quarter to the final horn.
OHS had a lot of different players on the floor in the second half.
“The regional tournament, some of these guys played a whole quarter, some of these guys played tonight more than they had all year long,” Drake said.
OHS wants to play as well in the semifinals as it did against Meade County. The Red Devils hit 31-of-59 from the floor for 52.5%. OHS made 6-of-12 from 3 and 13-of-19 free throws.
OHS is 20-10.
“We just want to keep the momentum going,” Drake said.
Meade County finished 10-17.
MEADE COUNTY 7-12-10-17 — 46
OWENSBORO 23-24-24-14 — 85
Meade County (46) — Turner 12, Decker 8, Beavin 8, Crump 5, Armstead 4, Blankenship 4, Dozier 3, Abell 2.
Owensboro (85) — Wales 27, Hagan 15, Greathouse 13, Carbon 8, Wimsatt 8, Pendleton 6, Dickinson 4, Owsley 2, Humphrey 2.
