Owensboro Catholic had just a little bit more than Owensboro High School on an epic Friday night at Rash Stadium.
Brady Atwell looked like he was stopped initially, but the Owensboro Catholic quarterback kept churning, moving, spinning until he got across the goal line with 11.6 seconds left for a 1-yard touchdown.
Atwell’s power dive pushed Catholic to a heart-pounding 33-28 win over Owensboro High School at a packed and raucous Rash Stadium. His game-winning touchdown probably needed an assist for Tutt Carrico, who was also pushing on the play.
Catholic had to convert a fourth-and-14 play on Catholic’s 34 to keep the drive alive, and Atwell hit Noah Rhinerson on a crossing pattern for 19 yards. Atwell also ran for nine yards to the OHS 17 on a fourth-and-1.
“We knew we were going to have to use Brady’s legs this week,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said.
“I’m never worried about the grit with this team. We definitely showed a lot of faith. Our kids never stopped believing.”
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback did as much serious damage with his legs as he did with his arm in this matchup.
Atwell had 10 rushes for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Atwell had his usual strong passing game, hitting 16-of-26 passes for 231 yards unofficially and two touchdowns.
“We’ve been rolling, but OHS did a great job,” Atwell said. “It was sticking to the game plan. My offensive line stepped up for sure.
“With my size and speed it’s one of those things we have to incorporate. We had a great gameplan for sure.”
OHS put the pressure on Catholic late with a 15-play drive that started with 9:30 left in the game, and finished with Trevor DeLacey keeping and running 10 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-2. The score with 2:44 left put the Devils up 28-27 with Peter Saang’s extra point.
Down 20-7 at halftime, OHS got a 45-yard touchdown run from Deion Winstead with 9:43 left in the third quarter to cut that deficit to 20-14.
Catholic came right back with a 10-play drive, and Atwell going on a power run for a 6-yard touchdown to go up 27-14.
DeLacey found Blake Kimbrell in the corner of the end zone with a 23-yard touchdown pass that brought OHS to within 27-21 with 11:25 to go in the game.
“I thought I left everything I had on the field,” DeLacey said. “The team as a whole gave everything we had. We came up short.”
Owensboro Catholic scored two touchdowns in the last eight minutes of the first half to claim a 20-7 halftime lead. Of course, Atwell was right in the middle of two of those touchdowns.
The junior quarterback went through a big hole off left tackle for a 40-yard touchdown run that put the Aces in front 20-7 with 1:40 left before the half.
More from this section
Tutt Carrico completed a 62-yard catch-run touchdown pass play from Atwell, spinning away from one tackler and stepping over another before speeding down the sideline for the score with 7:12 left in the first half.
Winstead was impressive picking his way to the sideline and to the pylon for a 14-yard touchdown, which put OHS up 7-6 with Peter Saang’s extra point with 8:02 left in the second quarter
Elijah Blair was wide open down the Catholic sideline for a 10-yard touchdown pass from Atwell and a 6-0 lead.
“We’ve got to stop being satisfied with playing well at times, fighting, it’s just not good enough,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “We did everything we had to do in the second half to claw back and retake the lead. We just could not get a stop at the end. We did everything we could.”
DeLacey went 14-of-21 for 153 yards and a touchdown. DeLacey also ran 10 times for 74 yards.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6 14 7 6 — 33
OWENSBORO 0 7 7 14 — 28
C-Blair 10 pass from Atwell (kick failed)
O-Winstead 14 run (Saang kick)
C-T. Carrico 62 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
C-Atwell 40 run (Garvin kick)
O-Winstead 45 run (Saang kick)
C-Atwell 6 run (Garvin kick)
O-Kimbrell 23 pass from DeLacey (Saang kick)
O-DeLacey 10 run (Saang kick)
C-Atwell 1 run (run failed)
