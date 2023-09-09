Owensboro Catholic had just a little bit more than Owensboro High School on an epic Friday night at Rash Stadium.

Brady Atwell looked like he was stopped initially, but the Owensboro Catholic quarterback kept churning, moving, spinning until he got across the goal line with 11.6 seconds left for a 1-yard touchdown.

