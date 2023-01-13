OWESPTS-01-13-22 CATHOLIC BOYS START

Owensboro Catholic’s Parker Gray drives around Daviess County’s Aydan Ayer during a game on Dec. 15, 2022, at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic is 14-1 and one of the top 10 teams in Kentucky, according to the KHSAA RPI as of Thursday night.

The Aces are 9-0 in the 3rd Region and face Owensboro for the first time this season Friday night at the OHS gym. Both Catholic and OHS are 3rd Region favorites.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.