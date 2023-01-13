Owensboro Catholic is 14-1 and one of the top 10 teams in Kentucky, according to the KHSAA RPI as of Thursday night.
The Aces are 9-0 in the 3rd Region and face Owensboro for the first time this season Friday night at the OHS gym. Both Catholic and OHS are 3rd Region favorites.
“I’m surprised to be 14-1 at this stage of the season, every year I’ve been here we’ve had double digit losses,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said.
Catholic has been led by Brian Griffith with 22.7 points a game. Parker Gray has been good for 13.4 points and has made 23-of-61 shots from 3-point range for 37.7%.
“We’ve had a number of guys who can score,” Riley said. “It starts with Brian and Parker, that’s 36 points a game. Tutt has been really good for us, 10 points, 8.5 rebounds a game. We’ve had a bunch of other guys who have had double digit points and rebounds in a game.
“We’ve had a couple of signature wins. We beat Bowling Green, and our win over Memorial was good.”
Catholic beat BG 63-59 on Dec. 20 at Madisonville-North Hopkins. Catholic’s lone loss was to M-NH, 68-61, in the same holiday tournament the next day. The 74-58 win over Memorial was Tuesday in Evansville.
Bowling Green is No. 8 in the RPI, while Catholic is No. 9.
Catholic has navigated the preseason transfer of Ji Webb, who is still awaiting clearance from the KHSAA on whether he can play this season at Owensboro.
Griffith is considered one of the top players in the region, and needs to score 10 points to break the all-time scoring record at Catholic held by James McNary. The late former Western Kentucky University guard scored 1,937 points at Catholic.
There have been plenty of contributors for the Aces, including Jody Hobgood in the paint, and Luke Beickman has started every game. Carrico has given Catholic major numbers and a physical presence all over the floor.
“We’re playing 10 people at times, everybody has contributed,” Riley said. “They’ve come together pretty well the last three games.
Catholic has been scoring over 70 points a game, which is a fast pace for high school.
“Basketball is a hard business,” Riley said. “Everybody has to touch it, everybody has to play defense. We’ve pressed most people this year. We’re trying to make it an up and down game. Now, (Friday) Owensboro is going to create that. We’ll probably press starting the game just to see how a team handles it.”
