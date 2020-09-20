Owensboro Catholic’s boys soccer team is on a good path to start this season.
The Aces have opened 4-1, losing 1-0 in a penalty kick shootout to Apollo in a 9th District matchup.
They helped heal that wound with a 4-1 win over Owensboro High School last Wednesday. It was Catholic’s first win over OHS since the 2015 season.
“(Five years) was a long time to be losing to district rivals,” Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said. “Hopefully we can get that off our backs a little. They can kick on and believe in themselves. The Apollo game gave them that belief. The positives from that would continue later. That mental side of things has been our biggest mountain to climb.”
The Aces players celebrated as if they’d climbed a mountain of some kind with the win over OHS.
“I’ve been keeper since my freshman year, it’s just a feeling can’t really explain,” Caleb Ranallo said. “We’ve been getting beat through this district forever. It was just cloud nine.”
Overall, Donohoe has been pleased so far.
“I think our performances have been good,” Donohoe said. “However, there is plenty of room for improvement and we have a hunger to kick on and continue to progress. There is still a long way to go in our development and progression.”
Elements of talent and hard work have shown through early for the Aces. Brody Martin scored four goals against OHS, and that was something of a breakout for him with the Aces.
“If they’d let me put him as a seventh grader he would’ve played varsity,” Donohoe said. “He’s ready for this level.”
Martin leads Catholic with eight goals while Joe Fusco has five. Both are able passers as well with four assists each.
Five other players have scored goals for the Aces. They have scored 22 goals while giving up three. Ranallo has been credited with 11 saves.
“It’s very much a team effort on both sides and within the transitions,” Donohoe said. “There is plenty of quality throughout the squad, but if we fragment it we can risk deviating from the roles and responsibilities each player has in offensive and defensive scenarios.”
“We want and insist on the players having the freedom to make the decisions on the field. They have really improved over the first few games with this responsibility.”
Ranallo, a senior captain, keeps the defensive players aligned, directing traffic on that end of the field.
Luke Payne, Max Kurtz, Dominic Ranallo and Alex Garvin are in the back line rotation for Catholic.
“I feel like we’ve matured offensively and defensively,” Caleb Ranallo said. “We’ve become more of a team.”
He also sees that defense is where Catholic needs to keep improving.
“Right now it’s more defensively,” Caleb Ranallo said. “How to get back, see the ball, see the runners.”
The Aces believe they have a chance to be good throughout the season. As Donohoe said, there is still a long way to go and a lot of room for this team to grow.
“We knew we had talent coming back,” Ranallo said. “I feel like this is the best we’ve played in years. If we keep that play up, we can go places.”
