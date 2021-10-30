Lincoln Clancy threw three touchdowns, including a pair of scores to E Munsey, to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 36-9 rout over Elizabethtown on a dismal, rainy Friday night in Elizabethtown.
“Once again, we had a great week of practice,” OCHS coach Jason Morris said. “This has been the best practice team since I’ve been at Owensboro Catholic. We get a little bit better each week, and it happened again this week.
“We beat a high-quality Class 3-A team at their place, in the middle of the rain. I can’t be more proud of my team, especially our seniors keeping this group together.”
Hunter Monroe opened scoring with a 12-yard touchdown scamper with 1:08 left in the first quarter, followed by three second-quarter scoring strikes by Clancy. The senior signal-caller connected with Deuce Sims for a 34-yard score with 11:38 left in the frame, followed less than two minutes later by Clancy’s 43-yard pass to Munsey.
The two connected again with 4:30 left in the first half, giving Catholic (5-5) a 27-0 advantage.
Elizabethtown (5-5) got on the board with a safety on a bad snap by the Aces, and a long return on the ensuing kick set up Ryder Gregory’s 2-yard touchdown run.
Catholic led 27-9 at halftime before the rain set in.
Tut Carrico ran in a 24-yard jet sweep for a touchdown midway through the third quarter, and Dominic Ranallo added a 27-yard field goal with 3:43 remaining for the final score.
The Aces, who have won five games in a row since dropping their first five, play again next week when they host Butler County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs.
“I feel really good about our team going into the playoffs, but right now we’re just focused on Butler County,” Morris said. “We’re taking it one game at a time.”
HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL 49, McLEAN COUNTY 34
Adrian Stringer threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in the Storm’s win in Madisonville.
Hopkins Central built a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but a pair of James Haerle touchdowns — a 1-yard run and a 4-yard pass to Brady Dame with 2.3 seconds left in the second period — brought the Cougars to within 28-22 at intermission.
Stringer scored on a 2-yard run early in the third quarter for the Storm (6-4), followed less than two minutes later by a 2-yard TD run by McLean County’s Lucas Mauzy.
Stringer added two more scores — a 34-yard run and a 48-yard pass to Chase Brasher — to give his team a 49-28 advantage.
Mauzy closed the game’s scoring with a 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
McLean County finishes its season at 4-6.
MUHLENBERG BEATS BALLARD MEMORIAL
Muhlenberg County demolished Ballard Memorial 64-0 to close its football season with a 2-8 record.
HOLY CROSS TOPS HANCOCK
Holy Cross dropped Hancock County 41-14 in Louisville. Hancock County fell to 6-4. The Hornets will go to Todd County Central for a Class 2-A KHSAA Football Playoffs first round game next Friday.
BUTLER BEATS OHIO COUNTY
Butler County beat Ohio County 48-12 in Morgantown. Ohio County ended its season 1-9.
