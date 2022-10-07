Owensboro Catholic dropped Butler County 35-12 in a Class 2-A, District 2 football game Thursday at Morgantown.
Brady Atwell threw for three touchdown passes, 209 yards and two interceptions for the Aces. Tutt Carrico and Vince Carrico each caught a touchdown pass, as did Kaiser Frick. Jack Terry had nine carries for 77 yards and a touchdown. Vince Carrico also had a rushing touchdown as Catholic picked up 191 rushing yards on the way to 400 yards in total offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.