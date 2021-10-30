Owensboro Catholic High School PSL holders may purchase tickets from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 3) and Thursday (Nov. 4) in the school’s athletic office for the Aces’ Class 2A first-round playoff game against Butler County.
All remaining tickets will be sold from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in the school’s athletic office.
Tickets are $8 for chairback and $5 for general admission.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Steele Stadium.
