OWESPTS-06-07-23 CATHOLIC FOOTBALL UPDATE

Owensboro Catholic’s Brady Atwell rolls out of the pocket as he looks downfield during a playoff game against Lexington Christian on Nov. 18, 2022, at Independence Bank Field at Steele Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic’s football team did a lot of work in the weight room during spring practice. It concentrated more on starting the process of being in top physical condition over the next three or four months heading into the 2023 high school football season.

“I have my most experienced team returning,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “The spring was more about getting the team together in the weight room. We didn’t even put on pads this year in the spring. We were going through the basics on how we practice with the younger kids.”

