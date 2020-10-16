Maddie Hayden took a shot for Owensboro Catholic in the 29th minute. Emma Patterson knocked the shot down for Daviess County, made the save.
But Hayden got back up and shot again, this time getting the ball in the back of the net.
Ella Claire Goetz put a quick finish in the box on a ball played in from Ashton Logsdon, and Catholic scored a second goal in the 74th minute.
The Lady Aces made those scores hold up for a 2-0 win over Daviess County in the girls’ 9th District championship game.
Catholic earned its first district championship since 2015, coming Thursday on Dale Poole Field and Shifley Park.
“We thought we could beat this team,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “We forced some shots the first time we played them. We worked on that for this one.”
DC was the team to make a 1-0 lead stand up against Catholic when they played a regular season game on October 3.
Both teams advance to the 3rd Region Tournament next week back at Shifley Park. Catholic is 5-7. Daviess County is 6-4-2.
“We’ve been talking about playing with a chip on our shoulder, and we did that tonight,” Hines said.
Catholic had lost DC in the district championship games, a couple of times by wide margins. Some of those years, Catholic won the 3rd Region, but winning this district title was important.
“I was really excited,” said Megan Goodwin, Catholic’s senior keeper.
Goodwin got a good look at the defensive work Catholic did in keeping DC’s dangerous chances to a minimum.
“I follow the ball, see where the backs are, keep myself positioned where the ball is,” Goodwin said.
One of the defensive keys for Catholic was trying to control DC’s Avery McNeiley, who scored nine goals for the Lady Panthers this season, along with Steeley Walker.
Freshman Annie Helwig drew the defensive assignment on McNeiley.
“We thought Avery McNeiley was their best player, we took Annie and put her on her,” Hines said. “We kept her on there, because we knew they were going to go to her, Annie shut her down.”
The Lady Panthers have had trouble getting goals all season.
“That’s been our issue all year,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “We played pretty well from 18 to 18. The first goal we made a mistake, trying to clear a ball. Emma made a good save on the first ball, Maddie got up and tapped it in, it was a good play on her part to stick with it.
“The second goal was after we pushed numbers forward. Give Catholic credit, they played well, they played hard, they earned the win. We didn’t do what it takes to score.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.