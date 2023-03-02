Owensboro Catholic took command in the second quarter and it stayed strong to the end of a 48-31 win over Edmonson County in the opening round of the boys 3rd Region Tournament.
The Aces went to 27-5 on the season Wednesday at the Sportscenter.
Catholic put together a 13-2 run to close the first half, getting points from Parker Gray, Brian Griffith, Jody Hobgood and Vince Carrico. The Aces were up 34-18 at halftime.
Catholic went on an 8-0 run to finish the third, getting baskets from Tutt Carrico and Gray, and two free throws from Griffith. Catholic led 42-24 going to the fourth quarter.
Catholic advanced to the regional semifinals, where it will meet Breckinridge County on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Griffith faced a box-and-one defense for much of the game when he was on the floor. He led all scorers with 15 points, and Gray scored 14 points.
“They played a junk defense against us, we practiced for it, we got out here excited as they could be and didn’t handle it,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “We had 34 points in the first half. The second half we said if you’re going to play us, you’ve got to do something besides play junk. Anytime Griff was on the floor they box and one, then they would go 2-1-2.
“It just slows the game down, our press would have to be better. I felt like they wouldn’t be able to score against us, they were without their best player. It threw them out of whack. None of the stats are going to be much of anything, there weren’t many possessions.”
More from this section
Edmonson County was without leading scorer and rebounder Braxton Highbaugh. Edmonson County finished 18-13.
Braden Wall scored 10 points to lead Edmonson County.
Now, Catholic’s attention will turn to Breck County. The Aces beat Breckinridge County 52-46 in Harned on Feb. 14.
“We played them late in the season over at their place,” Riley said. “They’ll have a great crowd here, we’ll see if we can survive and advance.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 16 18 8 6 — 48
EDMONSON COUNTY 11 7 6 7 — 31
Owensboro Catholic (48) — Griffith 15, Gray 14, Ebelhar 6, Beickman 5, Hobgood 2, Sims 2, V. Carrico 2, T. Carrico 2.
Edmonson County (31) — Wall 10, Decker 6, Alexander 6, Anderson 4, Bass 3, Bates 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.