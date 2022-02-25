Defensive pressure from Owensboro Catholic did what it was supposed to in the championship game of the girls 9th District Tournament.
Catholic forced Apollo into double-digit turnovers in the first half, and the Lady Aces converted a lot of those into points on the way to a 53-31 win Thursday night at Daviess County High School.
Maddie Hayden scored 14 points to lead Owensboro Catholic, and she hit two 3-pointers.
Hailee Johnson added 12 points for the Lady Aces. Lauren Keelin also hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points off the bench for Catholic (25-9).
Catholic led 19-4 after one quarter and 28-13 at halftime.
“We were getting easy shots, we were getting a lot of turnovers, then we struggled not pushing the ball as much in the second half,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “We get to play another day. We didn’t run our offense well, we’d break it off, we’d miss some cutters, it’s just some little things. It’s the end of February, we’ve got to be better. We played hard defensively. I don’t think we shot the ball very well.”
Catholic made 21-of-55 from the floor for 38%. Catholic was 8-of-26 from 3-point range for 30.7%.
Hayden was looking more to try to score for the Lady Aces.
“Maddie was great,” Robertson said. “A couple of times we wanted her to take it to the basket and she didn’t, but she was very aggressive, she pump faked, got to the baseline and got some layups.”
Both Catholic and Apollo move on to the 3rd Region Tournament.
Apollo committed 26 turnovers, 15 of them before halftime.
Apollo made 12-of-39 from the floor for 30.7%. The E-Gals were 2-of-20 from 3-point range.
Kennedy Lane led Apollo with 15 points. Lane is an 8th grader and she also six rebounds, which Heleina John matched off the bench.
Apollo was missing Amaya Curry, its senior point guard who has had illness this week.
“It’s hard when you don’t have your point guard, and you’re used to running everything through her,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “Amaya was a game day decision, it really threw a loop in things, but she didn’t practice either.”
“People have to step up, Kennedy Lane, our eighth grader, she played with no fear, she led us in scoring and rebounding. Heleina John off the bench hadn’t played many varsity minutes, she had six rebounds. We’re just thankful for the opportunity to continue on.”
Apollo will take a 14-16 record to the regional tournament.
“They took us out of everything we’re comfortable doing, with their half-court and full court pressure, we had a lot of turnovers that led to direct scores,” Payne said. “If you have 26 turnovers, you’re not going to win too many ballgames. They get after you, they score a lot out of their defense. They get it to the right people to take the right shots at the right time, they’re a good basketball team.”
APOLLO 4 9 6 12 — 31
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19 9 15 10 — 53
Apollo (31) — Lane 15, Dant 7, Beatty 6, Whitlock 3.
Owensboro Catholic (53) — Hayden 14, Johnson 12, La. Keelin 8, Riley 7, Le. Keelin 3, Riney 2, Randolph 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.