Owensboro Catholic made shots Saturday afternoon at the Sportscenter.
Meade County did not make shots in the second half.
That was pretty much the difference in Catholic earning a 54-49 win over the defending 3rd Region champion in the regional semifinals.
Catholic moved on to the 3rd Region championship game Sunday with a 24-9 record. The Lady Aces will face Owensboro High School. The Lady Devils dropped Breckinridge County in the other semifinal at the Sportscenter.
The two girls 3rd Region semifinal games were moved from Friday night because of all the storms and extreme winds that went through the region Friday.
Lauren Keelin was big off the bench in leading Catholic with 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Hailee Johnson added 12 points.
“Lauren Keelin played a heck of a game, I’m proud of her, she hit some big shots, she’s unconscious, sometimes you need that in these games,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said.
Catholic held Meade County to five points in the third quarter and the Lady Waves were 4-of-22 from the floor in the second half. Meade finished 14-of-50 from the floor for the game for 28%. Meade was 4-of-16 from 3-point range.
Peyton Bradley was limited by Catholic’s defense to 11 points, six coming in the fourth quarter. Johnson had a lot of defensive responsibility on Bradley.
“I’m not surprised, I know what this team is capable of,” Robertson said. “We beat a really good team today, my whole goal all year was to get this team back (to the state tournament), they were there as freshmen year, COVID took it away from them, trying to get back there for them.”
More from this section
Catholic put together a 9-0 run from the end of the second quarter through half of the third to go up 36-27.
Catholic held a 48-36 advantage with 5:43 left in the game after a Karmin Riley 3 off a pass from Lauren Keelin.
Catholic was up 50-41 with 2:15 left when Meade made its final push. Katie Durbin hit two free throws and Paige Medley made a drive to cut Catholic’s lead to 50-45 with 1:37 to go. Bradley hit two free throws with 1:05 left to cut the lead to 50-47.
Johnson hit two free throws for a 52-47 lead, then Bradley made a drive that cut Catholic’s lead to 52-49 with 6.4 seconds left. Johnson made two more free throws with five seconds left for the final margin.
Meade County’s season ended 22-10. Medley led Meade with 17 points, Durbin scored 14 and Bradley added 11.
“They hit shots, we missed layups,” Meade coach Dina Hackert said. “They knocked down 3s. Give the Keelin girl credit, she really was a spark for them, something we necessarily anticipate. We had a lot of looks around the basket, they didn’t fall for us.”
MEADE COUNTY 13 14 5 17 _ 49
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10 20 13 11 _ 54
Meade County (49) — Medley 17, Durbin 14, Bradley 11, Babb 7.
Owensboro Catholic (54) — La. Keelin 15, Johnson 12, Riley 9, Krampe 6, Riney 5, Hayden 5, Randolph 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.