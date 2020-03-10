Owensboro Catholic is going to the KHSAA Girls State Tournament for the third straight year.
This Catholic team is different from the last two years. It had three major scorers in 2019 when Catholic reached the state tournament semifinals.
This team has a star offensive player in Hannah McKay, but it’s had to put some different parts together to go 25-10.
“It’s a totally different dynamic,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “I struggled 75% of the year trying to figure out how to deal with this team. We had to find out where they were most successful, how to get them in the right spots.
“Hannah was doing her 20 (points) and 10 (rebounds). We had to find ways for other people to score.”
This Lady Aces team found an assortment of contributors. Isabella Henning has been a major offensive machine for Catholic going through the postseason.
Caroline Reid has been a good floor leader. Spencer Harvey has become a lock-down defensive player. Ally Maggard has been a strong rebounder. Catherine Head and Katie Riney have provided good minutes off the bench.
Harvey guarded Meade County’s Kendall Wingler, the state’s leading scorer, and Destin Armour from Muhlenberg County.
“I struggled at the beginning of the year, but I got the mentality I’m going to do my job and lock down that player he puts me on,” Harvey said. “If he trusts me to guard the best player, I’m going to do the best I can. I wouldn’t want anybody else to have that job, I love it.”
Catholic concentrated on being a good defensive team overall, to make up for not as much offensive firepower.
“Defense is really important, that will keep you in games,” Henning said.
“We’re more of a defensive team now, we lost so much offense last year,” Reid said.
Getting to the state tournament has only been part of the postseason equation. This group of seniors, including McKay, Reid, Harvey and Henning, has won 100 games in their career. The 53-49 regional championship win over Muhlenberg County just so happened to be win No. 100.
“A hundred wins has been our goal since last year,” Harvey said. “We counted up how many we needed to win. It’s a big milestone. Especially going on our senior year, getting to end your season at Rupp is such a blessing.”
“A hundred wins was something we were excited about,” Reid said.
Getting there this season was a challenge, Robertson and some players admitted.
“At the beginning of the year we were butting heads left and right,” Robertson said. “We found a way to get through it. A lot of trust and a lot of give, both ways.”
“In December it was not very good,” Reid said. “We’ve had a lot of highs and lows. When regional tournament started we were playing together again.”
There were simply a lot of things to figure out for a team that lost so much offensive production.
“We had to learn each other, we had our seniors who had played together,” Henning said.
Now, the Lady Aces will face George Rogers Clark in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday at Rupp Arena.
“It’s exciting getting to go there and play on the big stage,” Henning said.
