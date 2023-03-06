Defense once again led the way for Owensboro Catholic, and its next destination now is Rupp Arena.

Overcoming an incredibly slow start, Owensboro Catholic claimed the girls 3rd Region basketball championship with a 46-37 win over Owensboro High School on Sunday in front of a loud crowd at the Sportscenter.

