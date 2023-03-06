Defense once again led the way for Owensboro Catholic, and its next destination now is Rupp Arena.
Overcoming an incredibly slow start, Owensboro Catholic claimed the girls 3rd Region basketball championship with a 46-37 win over Owensboro High School on Sunday in front of a loud crowd at the Sportscenter.
Catholic will be going to the Girls KHSAA State Tournament for the first time since the 2020 season, and that was canceled by COVID-19.
The Lady Aces will meet 4th Region champion Bowling Green (24-10) on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Rupp Arena in a first round state tournament game.
Catholic went to 25-9 with the win.
This region championship was the sixth for Catholic coach Michael Robertson in his 11 years as head coach at the school.
“You’re not going to wipe this grin off my face,” Robertson said late Sunday afternoon as the celebration swirled around him. “We started the season off on fire, we hit that ending where we really struggled, that helped us.”
That was a 4-game losing streak from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, which preceded the 7-game winning streak Catholic is on now. One of those four losses was 55-54 to Bowling Green in an event at Breckinridge County.
Owensboro started the game off on fire, building a 14-2 lead after the first quarter. Catholic started chipping away in the second period, hitting for a 14-0 run of its own to take the lead 16-14. Hailee Johnson scored all six of her points in the second quarter, and Catholic led 19-17 going to halftime.
Catholic started getting 3s to fall in the third quarter, with Karmin Riley hitting a pair, and Lauren Keelin hitting from distance and also driving for a basket. That burst put Catholic up 30-20, and it led 32-27 going to the fourth quarter.
Riley made her third 3 of the game to push Catholic in front 35-27, then Jenna Krampe scored two inside baskets, including a traditional 3-point play, and made two free throws for a 42-34 advantage.
In the final minute Krampe scored two more baskets to help seal the regional championship. Krampe led Catholic with 15 points working off the bench. Lauren Keelin added 10 points.
“I just like to push around, get some rebounds,” Krampe said of her role on the team. “The game went really good, my teammates passed the ball really well, we flowed with each other. They make really good passes to me, I cut off ball screens. I get in the flow pretty well and I try to finish.”
Krampe is a junior who hasn’t played in two seasons because of a medical condition.
“Jenna has had the same role all year, she’s just finally believing in herself and doing it,” Robertson said. “She’s wanted to not step on any toes. She’s been out for two years, the seniors had to pull her in and say ‘you’ve got to take those shots, by not taking those shots you’re hurting us.’ We love her to death, she plays so hard.”
Catholic started slowly because of nerves.
“We looked like we hadn’t been there before,” Robertson said. “I’ll credit (Owensboro), they just play so freely, they’re going to get up and down the floor. Our girls were taking good shots, but we were tight. Once we saw a few go down everything started clicking.”
The Lady Aces used a 1-3-1 zone that made it difficult for OHS to make jump shots. Melia Moorman led OHS with 15 points, but A’Lyrica Hughes was held to three.
“I was going to make them hit jump shots,” Robertson said. “Moorman had a heck of a game shooting the ball. That also keeps them from driving. We kept (A’Lyrica) out of the paint. If you allow straight line drives, or let them get in transition, they’re hard to guard.”
Owensboro had one of its best seasons in years, finishing 21-11 and winning a regional tournament game for the first time since 2007.
“The girls left everything out on the floor,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “We knew we were going on a run, which we did really early, we knew they would come back on a run. Once they got up 10 points we couldn’t close that gap. The girls are going to reflect on how great the season was, how much it meant to them. We had two more weeks this season than we’ve had in the past how ever many seasons. I enjoyed it every step of the way.”
Jumping out to a big lead early showed OHS was ready to play.
“We were loose, we weren’t overthinking things, we ran the court really well,” Locher said. They started cutting in, Michael did a good job of slowing us down. In the 1-3-1, he can put them anywhere, he can have length on the wings, on the top, that was hard to go against, we had a hard time passing through it.”
OHS will replace five seniors, Lindsey Gibson, Moorman, Chandler Worth, CJ Paige, and K’Asia Palmer.
OWENSBORO 14 3 10 10 — 37
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2 17 13 14 — 46
Owensboro (37) — Moorman 15, Carter-Swanagan 7, Worth 5, Hughes 3, Palmer 3, Gibson 3, Paige 1.
Owensboro Catholic (46) — Krampe 15, La. Keelin 10, Riley 9, Johnson 6, Le. Keelin 3, Randolph 3.
