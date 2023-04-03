OWESPTS-04-01-23 CATHOLIC GIRLS TENNIS

Owensboro Catholic’s Ella Cason plays a shot against Daviess County’s Charly Hayden during last year’s 3rd Region tourney finals at Merchant Centre Court.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Catholic is going strong once again to start the girls tennis season. The Lady Aces went 2-1 in a recent March Madness Tennis Tournament at Greenwood High School.

Catholic fell to Henry Clay 3-2, and Catholic coach Noel Clayton was pleased with that score considering the Lexington school has one of the better girls teams in the state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.