Owensboro Catholic is going strong once again to start the girls tennis season. The Lady Aces went 2-1 in a recent March Madness Tennis Tournament at Greenwood High School.
Catholic fell to Henry Clay 3-2, and Catholic coach Noel Clayton was pleased with that score considering the Lexington school has one of the better girls teams in the state.
“We played Henry Clay straight up,” Clayton said. “We were in the tougher side of the bracket. There were eight teams down there. Henry Clay I would say is a top five team.”
Aisha Merchant is 7-1 in singles for Catholic. Ella Cason is 6-1.
Merchant played doubles last year, and she and Olivia Hayden reached the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Girls State Tennis Tournament. Olivia Hayden graduated, and Merchant wanted to play singles this season.
“I can make some doubles teams, singles are harder,” Clayton said.
There are two unbeaten girls doubles teams for Catholic.
Ella Grace Buckman and Elizabeth Hayden make up one doubles team. Julia Marshall and Isabelle Reisz comprise the other doubles team. Each of those teams is 7-0.
“We’ve improved a lot, it was my first time playing doubles, our first time playing together, our chemistry has gotten more together,” Buckman said. “I just wanted to have fun my senior year, I feel like doubles is a good way to have fun. Everyone puts in a lot of hard work, we all work offseason.”
Buckman, a senior, reached the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament last season in singles. Merchant went in doubles and got to the quarterfinals with Olivia Hayden.
Cason is a sophomore who made it to the State Tournament in singles and won two matches before falling in the round of 16. Cason said she played some tennis last summer, but not as much as the previous two summers.
“I’ve been a little rusty,” Cason said of her play so far this tennis season. “We have a bunch of new players, we’re all doing great. A lot of the new players coming up will get even better. Some of the new ones are very athletic, they’re catching on to the game very fast. I think the team has a lot of potential.”
Catholic’s girls graduated three seniors from last season and has several sophomores and juniors on this team.
“We all feel confident, we’re excited for the season,” Cason said. “Us being more the upperclassmen now, it’s fun. I think we’re all surprised at our records.”
