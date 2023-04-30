Owensboro Catholic advanced to the All ‘A’ Softball State Championship bracket by going 3-0 in pool play Saturday at Jack C. Fisher Park.

Catholic had big offensive games in a 7-2 win over Paintsville, a 13-1 win over Lynn Camp and an 8-1 win over Bethlehem.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.