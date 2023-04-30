Owensboro Catholic advanced to the All ‘A’ Softball State Championship bracket by going 3-0 in pool play Saturday at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Catholic had big offensive games in a 7-2 win over Paintsville, a 13-1 win over Lynn Camp and an 8-1 win over Bethlehem.
The Lady Aces are 13-7 and will meet Louisville Holy Cross in the state quarterfinals at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The All ‘A’ state semifinals will be at 10:30 a.m. and the championship game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic is the All ‘A’ defending state softball champion.
“I liked the end result,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said of the pool play games. “Not knowing which teams we’re playing, not knowing how they pitch. Playing on the turf is a little different. Pitch selection still needs to get better. We had some girls who had some big hits today. We totally changed the lineup, trying to mix it up, I think that worked out at times for some of them, hopefully that carries over to tomorrow.”
CATHOLIC 7, PAINTSVILLE 2
Bailey Hamilton was in the circle as the starting pitcher for Catholic, which hadn’t happened in three plus seasons. Brooke Hamilton is the regular Catholic starter, but her twin sister helped out by pitching the third game of the day, after Hannah Robbins had pitched against Lynn Camp.
“It was kind of nerve-racking at first,” Bailey said. “I know they’re going to back me up even if I miss my spot. It’s taken a lot of convincing. (Phelps) had me going to pitching practices at the beginning of the year. After I got through the first couple of innings, it actually felt good, I was laughing and actually enjoying it.”
Bailey struck out 10 and gave up six hits and walked only one Paintsville batter.
“I thought it was awesome,” Phelps said of Bailey’s pitching. “We’ve seen her do it, we had her do it early in the year before the season. I tried to convince her, I asked her to pitch in Florida, I thought she might pitch in Florida. It never was the right time. We had her ready to pitch if needed in a couple of games. I’m glad she got the opportunity to do it, and it helps us out in the long run.”
A Lilli Grant triple scored two runs in the top of the fifth and put Catholic up 4-2, before it added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. Grant had two triples in the game.
Ruth Jones hit a line drive single to left to score Bailey Hamilton and Addison Tignor in the seventh. Hamilton walked and Tignor singled. Jones scored the third run of the inning when Hannah Tignor singled to center.
Catholic scored in the first inning when Bailey Hamilton singled and stole second. Bailey Hamilton stole third and put the Lady Aces up 1-0 when she scored on a wild pitch.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 100 120 3 _ 7 14 1
PAINTSVILLE 101 000 0 _ 2 6 0
WP-Bai. Hamilton. LP-Music. 3B-Grant 2, Stuart (C). 2B-Bledsoe, Trimble (P).
CATHOLIC 13, LYNN CAMP 1, 4 INNINGS
Catholic put up eight runs in the third inning. Ashten Tignor had a double in the third. Brooke Hamilton, Bailey Hamilton and Maren Riney had singles in the third. Kira Edwards and Maci Merritt each had a sacrifice fly, and Lilli Grant walked.
Hannah Robbins got the pitching win for Catholic, holding Lynn Camp to one run on six hits over four innings. Robbins struck out five and walked one.
Brooke Hamilton was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI. Bailey Hamilton was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Ruth Jones was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Catholic had 10 hits and collected 12 RBIs in the game.
LYNN CAMP 100 0 _ 1 6 1
CATHOLIC 238 x _ 13 10 1
WP-Robbins. LP-Messer. 2B-Ash. Tignor (C).
CATHOLIC 8, BETHLEHEM 1
Owensboro Catholic had a 4-run fourth inning and a 3-run sixth in its first pool play game.
Addison Tignor was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth which pushed Catholic in front 7-1. Hannah Tignor had a double.
Bailey Hamilton was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Brooke Hamilton was the winner in the circle with 11 strikeouts.
Bethlehem committed five errors.
BETHLEHEM 000 001 0 _ 1 6 5
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 100 403 x _ 8 9 1
WP-Brok. Hamilton. LP-Cissell. 2B-Miller, French, Cissell, Thiel (B). 2B-H. Tignor. HR-A. Tignor.
