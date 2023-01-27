Owensboro Catholic looked like the team with the experience in the opener of the boys All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament.
Catholic dropped Cumberland County 72-35 on Thursday night at McBrayer Arena on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. Catholic went to 19-2 on the season.
Owensboro Catholic led 38-17 at intermission. The Aces really turned up the heat in the third quarter, and they led 63-21 heading to the fourth quarter.
Owensboro Catholic was led by Brian Griffith with 17 points, making 4-of-5 from 3-point range, and seven assists. Parker Gray had 10 points as 11 Catholic players scored in the game. Catholic coach Tim Riley substituted freely in the second half.
Catholic was 28-of-43 from the floor for 65.1%, 7-of-15 on 3s for 46.7%, and 9-of-13 on free throws. Cumberland County had 16 turnovers and Catholic scored 27 points off those miscues.
Zach Harwood led Cumberland County with eight points.
Riley knew his team would be favored against Cumberland County (9-13).
But Catholic also knew it had to play focused and be sharp throughout the opening contest of the All ‘A’ state tournament.
The Aces had little trouble with any of their assignments in this first round matchup. Catholic missed just four shots total in the second and third quarters, when it scored 24 and 25 points.
Catholic will meet University Heights in a western Kentucky quarterfinal that will finish a very busy Friday at EKU. Tipoff is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. CT.
University Heights also had a big victory in the opening round, beating Raceland 69-35. UHA is 12-7 on the season.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY9 8 4 14 _ 35
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC14 24 25 9 _ 72
Cumberland County (38) _ Harwood 8, Cross 6, Crawley 6, B. Sells 5, D. Sells 2, Willen 2, Branham 2, Kowaleski 2, Miller 2.
Owensboro Catholic (72) _ Griffith 17, Gray 10, Beickman 7, Hobgood 6, Sims 6, Ebelhar 6, Johnson 6, V. Carrico 4, Eaves 4, T. Carrico 4, Frick 2.
