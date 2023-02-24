Owensboro Catholic’s girls built a 23-point lead in the second quarter, then saw Owensboro High School cut that to four points with three minutes left Thursday night before hitting free throws and holding on for a 52-43 win in the 9th District championship game.

The Lady Aces won their ninth district championship in the last 11 years and ran their record to 22-9. Owensboro went to 19-10. Both teams advance to the 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.

