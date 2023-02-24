Owensboro Catholic’s girls built a 23-point lead in the second quarter, then saw Owensboro High School cut that to four points with three minutes left Thursday night before hitting free throws and holding on for a 52-43 win in the 9th District championship game.
The Lady Aces won their ninth district championship in the last 11 years and ran their record to 22-9. Owensboro went to 19-10. Both teams advance to the 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
“I’m happy for these girls,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “We came into their house and took care of business in the first half and played really well, pushed the ball, got up, got some easy baskets. The second half I think we kind of played backwards, but we were 11-of-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, so that sealed the game.”
Catholic rolled out of the gate at the OHS gym to a 27-4 lead with 5:40 left in the first half. Aubrey Randolph and Jenna Krampe combined for 20 points in the first half, which saw Catholic 32-14 at the break. Catholic hit 14-of-28 from the floor for 50% in the first half.
“They’ve been in this situation a lot more than we have,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said of Catholic’s early dominance. “I thought their experience showed right there. Some of our girls saw Randolph didn’t play the other night. She’s tough in transition, they executed a lot better than we did. We settled for too many jump shots. We couldn’t make shots to get our defense set up.”
Owensboro slowly climbed back in with scoring from Keeley Harris and Unique Carter-Swanagan. Lindsey Gibson made two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Carter-Swanagan scored four points to get OHS within four at 43-39. Gibson’s second 3-pointer with 3:04 left was as close as OHS would get.
Catholic made 9-of-10 free throws the rest of the way.
“We had to match their intensity the entire fourth quarter because we didn’t match it in the third quarter at all,” Robertson said. “We weren’t happy about it (losing 38-33 to OHS on Feb. 10), we played really poor, we had the lead and settled for jump shots. Tonight we did a good job rebounding the basketball, we got some layups and hit our free throws.
“I wanted us to get on them (OHS), they didn’t quit, they kept on fighting, and so did my girls.”
OHS outrebounded Catholic 24-20 unofficially. Catholic made 15-of-18 from the free throw line. Catholic only made three field goals in the second half.
Randolph led Catholic with 17 points and Hailee Johnson put up 16 points.
OHS made 13-of-47 from the floor for 27.6%, and 5-of-16 from 3-point range for 31.2%.
Harris led OHS with 13 points, and Carter-Swanagan and Gibson each scored nine.
Each team forced a lot of turnovers. OHS had 19 turnovers. Catholic had 18 turnovers.
“We made a run, we just kind of ran out of steam,” Locher said. “We may get to play them again, I hope the fourth one is as fun as the first three have been. At halftime I told them if we’re going to lose, we’re going to lose playing our game. I don’t care if we lose by 40 points, but we’re going to lose playing the way we did all year long. We hit some shots, started believing in ourselves, kept playing hard.”
“They’re going to be a tough out in the regional tournament,” Robertson said of Owensboro. “We both get to go play, so maybe round four.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC18 14 7 13 _ 52
OWENSBORO4 10 14 15 _ 43
Owensboro Catholic (52) — Randolph 17, Johnson 16, Krampe 9, Hayden 4, Riley 4, La. Keelin 2.
Owensboro (43) — Harris 13, Carter-Swanagan 9, Gibson 9, Hughes 5, Palme 4, Worth 3.
