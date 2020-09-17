Owensboro Catholic was down early to Mount Vernon (Ind.) but the Aces were far from out.
“The main thing was after we spotted them seven points to start the game, we didn’t quit, we got better every quarter,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “We won the turnover battle against a team that was in its fourth game.”
The Aces won 21-13, handing Mount Vernon its first loss of the season.
“One of the things we did well was just catching up to the speed of the game,” Morris said. “In the fourth quarter we were playing at a faster speed than they were. We had some breaks go our way.”
Catholic hosts its second game of the season Thursday when Hopkins County Central visits Steele Stadium.
Morris wants the team to continue to make improvements in its overall game.
“We’re continuing to develop the fundamentals, blocking, tackling, playing fast,” Morris said. “We’re always going to be demanding all-out effort.”
Catholic’s win over Mount Vernon was a good debut for Lincoln Clancy, who started his first varsity game at quarterback.
Morris talked in the preseason and leading up to the first game about how Catholic wanted to strive to be a more balanced offensive team this season.
Morris also thought Clancy could be more of a running threat than most Catholic quarterbacks through the years.
Catholic ran for 157 yards and passed for 98 with Clancy going 10-of-18 throwing the ball. Clancy also was on top of a running game that spread the ball around, picking up 67 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown run late last Friday.
Clancy will continue to get carries within the context of Catholic’s play calling.
“Clancy showed a lot of moxie back there, he competed for four quarters,” Morris said. “He’s too good of a runner not to use him in that part of the game.”
Braden Mundy also had contributions on both sides of the football, scoring two rushing touchdowns and getting a game-sealing interception in the final moments.
Adrian Stringer leads Hopkins Central at quarterback. Stringer hit 23-of-43 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-39 loss to Todd County Central last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.