It was a third round Class 2-A playoff game that was worthy of a state championship matchup.
Owensboro Catholic drove nearly 90 yards to the Lexington Christian 3-yard line with 3.4 seconds left, Brady Atwell rolled out and had a pass deflected in the end zone intended for Vince Carrico, allowing LC to escape with an electrifying 33-27 win.
The heartbreaking loss on a cold Friday night at a raucous Steele Stadium ended Catholic’s very strong season at 9-4. Lexington Christian will take a 9-4 record to Mayfield next Friday in the 2-A state semifinals.
“We got down two scores we could’ve easily laid down, we came back and got it to the 3-yard line with one more play to go, gave ourselves a chance to win, came up about an inch short there,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “Brady made a great read, throws it and they barely got a hand on it. Sometimes it’s a game of inches, and they won the game of inches unfortunately.”
Catholic’s final chance started at its 10-yard line. Two big-time catches by Deuce Sims that covered 62 yards helped move Catholic the LC 13. Catholic was at the 3 after two more Atwell completions to Vince Carrico and an Atwell keeper for a first down with less than 10 seconds left. Catholic spiked the ball to set up the final play.
Atwell looked like he injured ankle early and stayed in the game for most of the second quarter on.
“He was definitely hurt,” Morris said. “He got hurt early, he’s a warrior. He’s the best quarterback in the state, I’ll argue that with anybody, and he’s just a sophomore. Brady Atwell is a special kid and he fought hard all night long.”
Atwell kept playing defense and running the offense at quarterback.
“He didn’t want to come out of the game,” Morris said. “We had to hold him back, hold him back, he’s just a warrior.”
Catholic built a 14-0 lead on Atwell’s 11-yard pass to Vince Carrico, and a 23-yard Pick 6 by Tutt Carrico with 5:23 left in the second quarter.
Lexington Christian got on the board 19 seconds before halftime when quarterback Cutter Boley hit Will Rich for a 5-yard score, cutting the deficit to 14-7.
LC scored twice in the third quarter, with Boley hitting Will Nichols for a 6-yard touchdown, and Boley getting a 2-yard touchdown run for a 21-14 lead with 1:14 left in the third quarter.
Catholic answered when Atwell scored on a 9-yard run with 10:33 to play, tying the game 21-21.
Boley scored a 3-yard touchdown and LC missed the extra point for a 27-21 lead with 7:52 left.
JVeontae Emerson scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to put LC up 33-21. That score came after Catholic had gone for it on fourth-and-6 from its own 20.
“I knew we were having trouble stopping them and I was wanting to put together a drive to go and win the game,” Morris said of the fourth down call. “We felt like at that point we needed to go for it and make that the drive to go win the game.”
More from this section
Catholic needed six plays to cut Lexington Christian’s lead to 33-27 with 3:55 left in regulation when Vince Carrico scored on a 1-yard toss.
Atwell was 13-of-23 passing for 148 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Boley was 23-of-44 passing for 266 yards, two passing touchdowns and two interceptions. Boley also had two rushing touchdowns.
“This was a final four, state championship type of football game,” Morris said. “It was a back and forth battle from the second quarter on, in the fourth quarter we both just kind of kept countering back at each other. That’s how heavyweight fights are, right?”
LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN 0 7 14 12 — 33
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7 7 0 13 — 27
OC-V. Carrico 11 pass from Atwell (Ranallo kick)
OC-T. Carrico 23 interception return (Ranallo kick)
LC-Rich 5 pass from Boley (Howell kick)
LC-Nichols 6 pass from Boley (Howell kick)
LC-Boley 2 run (Howell kick)
OC-Atwell 9 run (Ranallo kick)
LC-Boley 3 run (kick failed)
LC-Emerson 3 run (run failed)
OC-V. Carrico 1 run (pass failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.