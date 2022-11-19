It was a third round Class 2-A playoff game that was worthy of a state championship matchup.

Owensboro Catholic drove nearly 90 yards to the Lexington Christian 3-yard line with 3.4 seconds left, Brady Atwell rolled out and had a pass deflected in the end zone intended for Vince Carrico, allowing LC to escape with an electrifying 33-27 win.

