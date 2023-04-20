Pitching and defense helped propel Owensboro Catholic to a 2-1 softball win over Owensboro High School on Wednesday night at the Catholic field.

Catholic starting pitcher Brooke Hamilton struck out six, walked two and allowed five hits in helping Catholic to a 2-1 record in the 9th District. The Lady Aces are 9-6 overall and were coming off a 10-4 loss at Daviess County on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.