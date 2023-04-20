Pitching and defense helped propel Owensboro Catholic to a 2-1 softball win over Owensboro High School on Wednesday night at the Catholic field.
Catholic starting pitcher Brooke Hamilton struck out six, walked two and allowed five hits in helping Catholic to a 2-1 record in the 9th District. The Lady Aces are 9-6 overall and were coming off a 10-4 loss at Daviess County on Tuesday.
“We had a pitcher that is disciplined enough to erase the last game and go on to the next one, stay in the moment,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “If we didn’t have somebody like her, I’d have been more worried. But I can put the thing on her shoulders, say Brooke go, she’s got that mentality.”
Hamilton hit a double to the fence in the bottom of the fourth, and she scored on a groundout RBI from Ruth Jones to tie the game 1-1.
The Lady Aces went ahead in the bottom of the fifth. Gracie Dukate had a leadoff single, Lilli Grant moved Dukate over, and with two outs Addison Tignor put down a safety squeeze for the 2-1 lead.
“Mostly I was thinking I’ve got to lay it down,” Tignor said of the bunt. “Also I was going to make sure I bunted it on the ground, I didn’t want to bunt it in the air. It’s kind of nerve-wracking, but I try not to think about it. When I’m in the batter’s box I try to clear my head and doing what I need to do.”
Owensboro pitcher Kirsten Tindle struck out five, didn’t issue a walk and allowed six hits.
“It took us almost two times through the lineup to make the adjustment,” Phelps said. “We made plays on defense, had an outstanding catch in the outfield, took a little momentum from them.
“We got the bunts down, did a couple of things right. Defense was there, pitching was there.”
OHS put up its only run in the top of the second inning. Sophie Moorman hit a single and Ashleigh Howard ripped another single. The runners advanced to scoring position, and a groundout by Lindsey Gibson scored a run.
Catholic’s Grant made a sliding over the shoulder grab to help keep OHS in check in the top of the third. Moorman had a sharply hit ball with two on but it hit Hessi Johnson, who was out and allowed Catholic to get out of the inning.
OHS went to 4-13, 0-3 in the district.
“The girls played well, Kirsten Tindle on the mound kept us in the game,” OHS coach Quincy Moorman said. “We made defensive plays we’re supposed to make, made a couple of tough plays we usually don’t make. Had a couple of base running blunders. But, I’m proud of the girls, we told them this is what we’re capable of doing all the time, if we play like this all the time our record is flipped.
“Kirsten’s drop ball was working, had them off balance, when her drop ball is working it’s nasty. It comes in like a beach ball, all of a sudden it just falls off the table. You could see that, balls were hitting the dirt and they were swinging at them. It comes out of her hand looking like a strike. We knew they’d just finished playing Daviess County and saw 65 miles a hour with Raylee Roby, and (Tindle) kept them off balance.”
OWENSBORO 010 000 0 _ 1 5 1
OWENSBORO CATH. 000 110 x _ 2 6 1
WP-Bro. Hamilton. LP-Tindle. 2B-Bro. Hamilton (C).
