Owensboro Catholic put together a dominating 47-32 win over McLean County in the second round of the Class 2-A football playoffs on a cold Friday night at Steele Stadium.
The Aces held a 40-6 lead with nine minutes left in the third quarter and were in control the entire game. Catholic got a lot of players on the field in the fourth quarter, including jayvee and freshmen on the defensive side of the ball.
Catholic quarterback Brady Atwell hit 12-of-14 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Atwell spread the ball around, hitting three different receivers for touchdowns. Atwell also ran for a 1-yard touchdown.
“I’ve got so many weapons it’s easy for me to just go out and execute,” Atwell said.
The Aces went to 9-3 and will host Lexington Christian in the third round of the 2-A playoffs next Friday at Steele Stadium. Owensboro Catholic has now won seven straight games. McLean County finished a fine season at 9-3.
“It’s just who we are right now, we’ve got a lot of guys ready to play,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “We’re clicking on both sides of the ball. We spread the ball around, just take what the defense gives us. We’ve got weapons at all five spots, the wide receivers and running back, and we obviously have a real good quarterback who just keeps getting better.”
Atwell connected with Deuce Sims for a 22-yard touchdown pass and Tut Carrico with a 12-yard score as Catholic put up a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. Jack Terry scored Catholic’s first touchdown on a 7-yard run.
Atwell hit Waryn Ebelhar with an 11-yard touchdown pass for a 33-6 lead. Atwell’s 60-yard pass to Ebelhar set up Noah Rhinerson’s 3-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Miles Edge came in for two rushing plays for Catholic and got a 29-yard touchdown run for a 40-6 lead.
Elijah Baldwin made a 17-yard touchdown catch and run from Brodie Cline to get McLean County on the board with two minutes left in the first half.
Cline had a big impact for McLean County. The junior hit 8-of-13 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Cline also ran 13 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard scamper for a score in the third quarter.
McLEAN COUNTY 0 7 10 15 — 32
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 20 13 14 0 — 47
C-Terry 7 run (Frick kick)
C-T. Carrico 12 pass from Atwell (Frick kick)
C-Sims 22 pass from Atwell (kick failed)
C-Atwell 1 run (kick failed)
M-Baldwin 17 pass from Cline (run failed)
C-W. Ebelhar 11 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)
C-M. Edge 29 run (Garvin kick)
M-Cline 52 run (Taylor run)
C-Rhinerson 3 run (Garvin kick)
M-Safety Atwell tackled in end zone
M-Cline 1 run (Cline run)
M-Clayton 9 pass from Cline (Cline run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.