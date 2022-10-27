BRANDENBURG _ Owensboro Catholic and Ohio County will meet for the 3rd Region volleyball championship Thursday night at Meade County High School.
Catholic swept Meade County 3-0 and Ohio County swept Whitesville Trinity 3-0 on Wednesday to advance to the championship match and the chance to play in the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament. The championship is set for 7 p.m. CT.
Catholic last won a regional title in 2019, which was also the last time it was in the regional championship match.
Ohio County kept its fine season going and will play for the 3rd Region volleyball championship for what is believed to be the first time. Coaches with Ohio County’s team didn’t think the program had reached the 3rd Region championship match before.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, MEADE COUNTY 0
Meade County made Owensboro Catholic earn its way to the championship match with three tightly contested sets that each went the Lady Aces way eventually.
In the first set Catholic had set point at 24-17, but a series of hitting errors by Catholic and a strong serving string by Zoey Miller helped Meade tie things up 24-24. Blair Riney had two points at the net to finish the set 26-24.
Catholic won the second set 25-22 and the third set 25-21.
“I thought we were past that, I think they’re just trying to play so hard,” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said of the team’s errors in the match. “We wanted to come in here and sweep them. We did not underestimate them. We watched them go from 0-2 to winning in five sets last night. Our coaches did a good job of scouting them, what they were going to do, where they were going to hit, I felt like the girls really responded. We never did crack, we were pushed, we were bent, but I don’t feel like we ever cracked.”
Riney had nine kills and 12 digs. Tyranda Stuart had seven kills. Jaiden Grant and Olivia Castlen each had five kills. Abigail Williams had six kills. Kennedy Murphy had 32 assists. Emily Christian had 20 digs. Karson Tipmore had 15 digs. Isabelle Reisz had 13 digs.
“My team is playing as a well-oiled machine, but we’re still making errors,” Hardison said. “As far as digging deep, fighting at the end, we’re going to have to do that (Thursday). Ohio County is going to bring the game. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready to deal with it.”
OHIO COUNTY 3, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 0
Ohio County lived up to its strong record (28-6) in the semifinals against Trinity.
There wasn’t much doubt in the first and second sets, which Ohio County won 25-17, 25-11. Trinity made a run back in the third set before falling 25-20 and setting off a celebration with the Ohio County team and its large cheering section.
“I knew setting the tone from the start of the game would be what we needed to carry us through,” Ohio County coach Kim Kennedy said. “We have a good strong attack from all areas. I tell them when we are the aggressors it doesn’t matter what the other team does. We want to play very aggressive.”
There had been a lot of attention on Trinity this season because of its record and success against 9th District teams.
Ohio County had the best winning percentage heading into the regional tournament. Ohio County coach Kim Kennedy knew her team had been overlooked some in the region, and she thought her team played like it had something to prove.
“A little bit because we haven’t gotten attention, but I knew the team we were,” Kennedy said. “It’s good we’re having the opportunity to show it at this time. These girls have worked so hard and I want them to have the opportunity.
Caroline Law had 29 assists, eight digs for Ohio County. Camryn Kennedy had 13 kills for Ohio County. Kaitlyn Sampson had 13 digs, seven kills. Haeli Browning had five kills, three digs, two aces. Kate Hoskins had eight kills, three blocks. Ella Decker and Jalyn Whittaker each had eight digs. Sammi Liebegott had three digs.
Trinity finished a stellar season 28-8.
“I think we put too much pressure on ourselves, knowing how well we played in the season, just coming in and putting too much pressure on ourselves,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. “We made too many mistakes tonight. There was nothing to hang our heads about with this season. We took a 28-7 record into the semifinals of the regional tournament back-to-back years.”
Hannah Nash had 13 kills for Trinity. Josie Aull had 22 assists. Caroline Hall had 15 digs and Abby Payne had 12 digs.
