Owensboro Catholic looked like it would be cruising to a boys quarterfinal victory in the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament on Friday night.
Instead, in the fourth overtime, Catholic survived a last-second shot to beat University Heights Academy 61-60 in an amazing game at McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University. Catholic went to 20-2 on the season with the victory.
The Aces were up 30-11 in the third quarter, but Lemar Northington got rolling in the fourth quarter and the four overtime periods that saw the game end at 11:03 p.m. CT. The game stretched over 2 hours, 6 minutes.
Northington scored six 3-pointers on the way to 29 points, and UHA still fell just short when his final 3 try of the game was just short.
The last two minutes of the final overtime period became a free throw shooting contest for Catholic. Parker Gray made four free throws in the final minute to help Catholic hold off UHA.
Gray scored 18 points, and both Brian Griffith and Luke Beickman put up double-doubles. Griffith had 17 points, 13 rebounds. Beickman had 10 points, 11 rebounds.
The Aces will have a quick turnaround, playing an All ‘A’ semifinal matchup against Covington Holy Cross around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at EKU.
Against UHA, Catholic was 21-of-53 from the floor for 39%, 4-of-23 from 3, and 15-of-27 at the free throw line. UHA was 20-of-70 from the floor for 28.6% and 6-of-22 from 3. UHA was 14-of-23 from the line. UHA scored 23 points off 22 Catholic turnovers.
Catholic outrebounded UHA 52-44.
A Northington 3 gave UHA its first lead of the game with 1:38 left in the first overtime, 44-43. A Northington follow tip-in sent the game to overtime in a 40-40 tie.
Catholic jumped on top 16-3 in the first quarter and was up 24-9 at halftime. That lead extended to 30-11 in the third quarter before UHA started showing signs of life. UHA fell to 14-8.
There were five ties and eight lead changes — all but one in the extra 4-minute overtime periods.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 16 8 10 6 7 4 2 8 _ 61
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 3 6 9 22 7 4 2 7 _ 60
Owensboro Catholic (61) _ Gray 18, Griffith 17, Beickman 10, Hobgood 9, V. Carrico 4, Sims 3.
University Heights (60) _ Northington 29, Grubbs 10, Thomas 10, J. Brown 5, C. Brown 2, Walton 2, Baker 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.