Owensboro Catholic found its hitting stroke in the opening game of 9th District play Tuesday night.
The Aces pounded out 14 hits in a 16-1 win over Apollo High School in four innings at Chautauqua Park.
Catholic got hits from every player in the batting order and also put up 14 RBIs.
Deuce Sims was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the bottom of the batting order for the Aces. Brady Atwell hit a 2-run single in the leadoff spot. Parker Heistand was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Eli Blair was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ben Hyland hit a 2-run double.
A strong batting practice on Monday helped Catholic see the ball well Tuesday.
“We turned offense over to Casey (Hamilton) this year, we had a couple of good practices,” Catholic head coach Jody Hamilton said. “Our (Monday) practice was phenomenal, everything we needed. You could see it start to click in their heads. I don’t think there was anybody in the starting lineup that didn’t have a hit.”
Apollo jumped on top 1-0 in the first inning, but Catholic went to work at the plate in the second inning, scoring three runs. Catholic put up four more runs in the third inning, and really got going with nine runs in the fourth inning.
“They were fired up when we walked in the park,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said of Catholic. “We must have failed as coaches or something. I never would have assumed we’d have to work so hard to get our guys fired up and ready to go. We jumped up early, we thought they were going to lay down. Obviously they did not, they just kept coming after us.”
Catholic sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth and hit the 15-run lead for the game to end in the fourth inning.
“We picked a bad day to have a bad day,” Dennis said.
Sam Holder led off the game with a double for Apollo and scored.
More from this section
Easton Blandford also had a single in the first inning.
Apollo had three baserunners the rest of the way against Owensboro Catholic pitcher Grant Parson, who recorded five strikeouts and walked one.
“I’ve got to tip my cap to Grant a little bit,” Jody Hamilton said. “He came in, first inning a little rough, but he settled in and they didn’t touch him after that.”
Apollo went to 5-2 with the loss. Catholic went to 2-3.
Apollo starter Noah Cook threw 68 pitches in 2.1 innings of work.
“Cook was laboring by the time we got to the second inning, that has not been his experience so far this year,” Dennis said. “He’s been pretty dominant. He had a little trouble getting his breaking ball over, when he has trouble getting his breaking ball over it makes hit fast ball a little more hittable, and they did a great job of hitting it.
“One of the things we’ve struggled with, we have ridden strong arms all year long, we have not done a good job offensively no matter who we put in there. We’ve had to live and die with big hits.
“We’re a team that needs to generate offense, and we’re not doing what we need to do to put ourselves in position to generate offense. It’s kind of hard to win. We have been playing with fire this entire year. We’re playing it like we’re going to sit back and mash like they did, that’s not us.”
APOLLO 100 0 _ 1 2 3
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 034 9 _ 16 14 0
WP-Parson. LP-Cook. 2B-Blair 2, Hyland, Parson (C). Holder (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.