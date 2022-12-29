Owensboro Catholic had four players score in double figures to lead it to a 76-63 win over Fleming County in the Independence Bank Classic on Wednesday at the Sportscenter.
Brian Griffith led the way with 22 points and four 3-pointers. Parker Gray and Tutt Carrico each scored 16 points and Luke Beickman added 13 points for the Aces. Catholic is 9-1.
Adam Hargett led Fleming County with 26 points and Seth Hickerson added 15.
SOUTH WARREN 56, DAVIESS COUNTY 55
Gage Phelps scored 19 points, Evan Hillard scored 12 points and Denver Dickens scored 10 to lead Daviess County in the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic at Grayson County.
Brandon Rowe scored 25 points to lead South Warren. Drew Hudson scored 14 points for South Warren.
SOUTH WARREN 13 16 14 13 — 56
DAVIESS COUNTY 17 8 15 15 — 55
South Warren (56) — Rowe 26, Hudson 14, Posey 4, Button 4, Lindhardt 4.
Daviess County (55) — Phelps 19, Hillard 12, Dickens 10, Floyd 5, Renfrow 5, Oberst 2, Ayer 2.
OHIO COUNTY 71 UNIV. HEIGHTS 56
Ohio County had four players scoring in double figures in the game at Henderson County.
Parker Culbertson scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Ohio County. Elijah Decker scored 18 points. Carson Kennedy added 12 points and Carter Young scored 10 points for Ohio County
McLEAN COUNTY 58 SHOALS (IND.) 38
Gunnar Revelett scored 17 points and Evan Ward added 12 to lead McLean County in the Independence Bank Class. McLean County is 10-2.
GIRLS OWENSBORO 66 SPRINGFIELD (Tenn.) 41Lindsey Gibson hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Owensboro to a Wednesday win in the Lady Invitational of the South at Scottsville. A’Lyrica Hughes added 14 points and Kelsey Harris put up 11.
South Laurel beat Owensboro 55-44 on Tuesday. Hughes scored 18 points and Gibson added 12 points.
MENIFEE COUNTY 63 APOLLO 51
Kennedy Lane scored 22 points and Jenna Dant added 11 points for Apollo at South Warren. Apollo is 3-8.
