Owensboro Catholic had four players score in double figures to lead it to a 76-63 win over Fleming County in the Independence Bank Classic on Wednesday at the Sportscenter.

Brian Griffith led the way with 22 points and four 3-pointers. Parker Gray and Tutt Carrico each scored 16 points and Luke Beickman added 13 points for the Aces. Catholic is 9-1.

