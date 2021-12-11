Owensboro Catholic’s boys stopped Apollo High School 69-46 in a 9th District basketball game Friday night at Eagle Arena.
Parker Gray and Tutt Carrico each scored 14 points to lead Catholic to its first win of the season. The Aces are 1-4.
Apollo was led by Eli Masterson with 15 points. Apollo fell to 0-5.
Linescores not available.
GIRLS: OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 60 APOLLO 54
Kinsley Goetz scored 13 points to lead Catholic. Hailee Johnson added 11 points, Maddie Hayden put in 10 points.
Catholic went to 2-2 after winning the 9th District game at Eagle Arena.
Amaya Curry scored 16 points to lead Apollo. Shelbie Beatty scored 15 points and Jennifer Lee added 12 points for Apollo (2-3).
Linescores not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.