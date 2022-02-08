Owensboro Catholic had a stellar first half on the offensive end of its boys basketball game at Daviess County.
The Aces weren’t so good in the second half Monday night.
Still, they managed a 69-60 win over the Panthers in a rescheduled 9th District game at the DC gym.
Catholic’s girls put up the first half of the sweep, beating Daviess County 51-28 in the first game of the 9th District doubleheader.
BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 69 DAVIESS COUNTY 60
Brian Griffith scored 21 points and Ji Webb added 20, but Catholic coach Tim Riley didn’t like the way his team handled the second half of the game at all. Catholic was up 43-24 at halftime and had made 14-of-20 shots from 2.
“We don’t hang on to a lead, we don’t build on it,” Riley said. “Our shot selection in the second half was terrible, we had three assists, our ball movement was terrible. We didn’t defend well in the first half, all we want to do is score. I’m disappointed. I think we’re counting points, I hate to say that.”
Catholic finished 27-of-56 from the floor for 48%. The Aces were 5-of-17 on 3-pointers for 29%. Catholic outrebounded DC 36-24. The Aces made 10-of-12 free throws.
DC cut into Catholic’s lead in the second half, and a late flurry for the Panthers helped get the final score to double digits.
Devonte McCampbell led DC with 20 points and Jack Payne added 14, hitting four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep DC in contention.
“We got in the lane better, and we finished some shots,” DC coach Neil Hayden said.
The Panthers made 22-of-53 for 41% and 7-of-19 from 3 for 36%. DC hit 9-of-15 free throws.
Catholic is 13-10. Daviess County is 9-14.
GIRLS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 51 DAVIESS COUNTY 28
This game was close for a half, then Owensboro Catholic was able to turn up the defensive intensity in the third quarter to pull away from DC.
“Our defense is still playing, if you hold people to 28 points I’ll take it,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “I think they got tired, we let them get one shot and we got out and got easy buckets. We’ve got to box out and do those little things, then we’ve got to run the floor, we’re getting better at it every game. If I could have that fourth quarter every quarter we’ll be fine.”
The Lady Aces put up 21 points in the fourth quarter and ran their record to 20-7.
Catholic was led by Karmin Riley with four 3-pointers for 12 points, and Hailee Johnson matched that point total with 12.
“Riley, when she’s hitting shots they’ve got to guard that,” Robertson said. “She’s shooting 2-3 feet behind the line, she’s shooting college range consistently.”
Catholic made 19-of-46 from the floor for 41%. Catholic made 5-of-22 on 3-pointers.
DC was led by Lilly Hoagland with 12 points. The Lady Panthers are 13-10.
“Defensively we had enough stops to win the game, we struggled to put the ball in the basket,” DC coach Stephen Haile said. “Eventually you can only stop teams so many times, especially with they’re a good offensive team.
BOYS
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 25 20 7 19 — 69
DAVIESS COUTY 13 11 15 21 — 60
Owensboro Catholic (69) — Griffith 21, Webb 20, Gray 10, Barber 8, T. Carrico 5, Wall 3, Clark 2.
Daviess County (60) — McCampbell 20, Payne 14, Moss 7, Dees 5, McCain 3.
GIRLS
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13 4 13 21 — 51
DAVIESS COUNTY 12 2 7 7 — 28
Owensboro Catholic (51) — Johnson 12, Riley 12, Hayden 7, Goetz 7, Riney 6, Castlen 3, Randolph 2, Conkright 2.
Daviess County (28) — Hoagland 12, Mewes 8, Beehn 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.