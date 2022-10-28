BRANDENBURG — Owensboro Catholic won the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament 3-0 over Ohio County on Thursday night, and it was a total team thing.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. “Every single one of them performed. Everybody getting along has helped. They practice hard as a team, they have stayed focused.”
Catholic won 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 in front of a large crowd on both sides at Meade County High School that was roaring through a wild third set that was a battle in the finals minutes.
Karsen Tipmore was serving for the match with Catholic up 25-24 after it had scored three straight points to tie things 21-21. Olivia Castlen ended it with a kill that set off a big celebration.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Castlen said. “We’ve worked so hard for this moment, and we’ve really come back since the beginning of the season. Our teamwork, our team gets along so well. We’re all really good friends. We try not to get down on ourselves, we try to get the point right back, we just keep pumping each other up. We didn’t go into panic mode. We did a good job of settling down, finishing strong.”
Castlen had 14 kills and Jaiden Grant had 11. Tyranda Stuart had nine kills. Abigail Williams had eight kills and Blair Riney finished with seven kills. Emily Christian had 32 digs and Tipmore had 16 digs. Kennedy Murphy had 45 assists.
“Overwhelming excitement,” Stuart said of winning the regional championship. “I’m so proud of my teammates and myself, we did so great, we proved ourselves tonight. We had to block, nothing gets past us, we’ve got to do whatever it takes.”
Catholic had a practice Thursday afternoon where it worked on hitting and serving. The team watched part of Remember the Titans and part of Any Given Sunday.
“It was about you’ve got to play as a team,” Hardison said. “Once we got into practice, I thought we’re going to be hard to beat.”
Catholic will take a 20-9 record into the State Volleyball Tournament, where it will meet national power Assumption in the opening round on Monday.
Ohio County finished its season 28-7.
“I think Catholic did a great job, they put us back on our heels,” Ohio County coach Kim Kennedy said. “We were reacting to what they were giving us, that was not the situation we wanted to be in. It was two good teams that showed up in the championship.”
Caroline Law had 19 assists, 12 digs for Ohio County. Camryn Kennedy had 10 kills. Kaitlyn Sampson had 18 digs, six kills. Haeli Browning had nine digs, four kills. Ella Decker had eight digs. Jalyn Whittaker had 13 digs. Sammi Liebegott had seven digs. Kate Hoskins had two digs, two blocks.
